Prime Video adds the last ever season of the hit show everyone is talking about — and it's your perfect summer TV obsession

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is here, with two epsiodes to binge now, and the remaining 9 episodes of the 11-part teen romance drama releasing weekly.

The series has enjoyed incredible success over the last few seasons, with The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 being one of the 10 most-watched seasons of any series ever on Prime Video. The success of the second season also more than doubled the first season's viewership within three days of its launch.

Once again, the show is based on the best-selling book trilogy from Jenny Han, who serves as a co-showrunner along with Sarah Kucserka, and fans will be reunited with Isabel ‘Belly’ Conklin (Lola Tung) as she is faced with making a final choice between two brothers, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney).

The official synopsis for the show says: "It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life.

"Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…"

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Fans of the show will already know that the series explores the complex bonds between moms and their children, the strength of lasting female friendships, and the transformative journey of growing up. However, at its heart, the series is a coming-of-age tale about first love, first heartbreak, and the unforgettable magic of one perfect summer.

Just the show we need for the long summer evenings!

The first two episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 are on Prime Video now, with the remaining 9 episodes then airing weekly until the series finale on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

To watch, you must have a Prime Video subscription, which is included as part of all Amazon subscriptions.