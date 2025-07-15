How to watch the 2025 Emmy-nominated TV shows
Time to catch up this year's slate of Emmy nominees before awards are handed out in September.
The 2025 Emmy nominations were announced on July 15, representing what the Television Academy has dubbed the best of TV of the last year (though reminder, that year covers June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025). As expected, shows like The White Lotus season 3, The Studio and The Pitt were well represented, but there's a lot of great TV being recognized with these nominations.
The actual awards are being handed out on Sunday, September 14, which gives you some time to catch up on any of the Emmy nominated series that you may have missed this last year.
We're helping out by giving you a quick watching guide for the major Emmy-nominated programs. These are programs that were nominated for categories like Outstanding Comedy, Drama and Limited or Anthology Series, as well as the acting awards for those categories as well; we have given a rundown of those entire slate of Emmy nominations this year for you.
To see all of the Emmy-nominated TV shows across all categories, visit the Emmy website. But for a quick scan of the major Emmy shows this year, take a look below.
Abbott Elementary season 4
- Stream Abbott Elementary on-demand on Hulu in the US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK.
- Abbott Elementary Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Comedy Series
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — Quinta Brunson
- 2x Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph
- Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
- Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Adolescence
- Stream Adolescence exclusively on Netflix
- Adolescence Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series,
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Stephen Graham
- 2x Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie —Owen Cooper and Ashley Waters
- 2x Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Erin Doherty and Christine Tremarco
- Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Director for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Andor season 2
- Stream Andor exclusively on Disney Plus
- Andor Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Drama Series
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series — Forest Whitaker
- Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance — Alan Tudyk
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period of Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
- Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
- Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
- Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Bad Sisters season 2
- Stream Bad Sisters exclusively on Apple TV Plus
- Bad Sisters Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Sharon Horgan
The Bear season 3
- Stream The Bear on Hulu in the US; stream on Disney Plus in the UK
- The Bear Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Comedy Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series — Jeremy Allen White
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — Ayo Edebiri
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series — Ebon Moss-Bachrach
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — Liza Colón-Zayas
- Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single Camera Comedy Series
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series — Jon Bernthal
- 2x Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series — Olivia Colman and Jamie Lee Curtis
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half Hour) and Animation
Black Mirror season 7
- Stream Black Mirror exclusively on Netflix
- Black Mirror Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Rashida Jones
- Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
- 2x Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
- Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Diplomat season 2
- Stream The Diplomat exclusively on Netflix
- The Diplomat Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Drama Series
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Keri Russell
Disclaimer
- Stream Disclaimer exclusively on Apple TV Plus
- Disclaimer Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Cate Blanchett
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dope Thief
- Stream Dope Thief exclusively on Apple TV Plus
- Dope Thief Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Brian Tyree Henry
Dying for Sex
- Stream Dying for Sex on Hulu in the US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK
- Dying for Sex Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Michelle Williams
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Rob Delany
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Jenny Slate
- Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Four Seasons
- Stream The Four Seasons exclusively on Netflix
- The Four Seasons Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series — Colman Domingo
Hacks season 4
- Stream Hacks on HBO Max in the US; streaming on Prime Video in the UK
- Hacks Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Comedy Series
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — Jean Smart
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — Hannah Einbinder
- 2x Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series — Robby Hoffman and Julianne Nicholson
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
- Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)
- Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
- Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single Camera Comedy Series
- Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
- Outstanding Music Supervision
- Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The Last of Us season 2
- Stream The Last of Us on HBO Max in the US; on Sky TV in the UK
- The Last of Us Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Drama Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Pedro Pascal
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Bella Ramsey
- 2x Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series — Joe Pantoliano and Jeffrey Wright
- 2x Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series — Kaitlyn Dever and Catherine O'Hara
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
- Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-prosthetic)
- Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
- Outstanding Music Supervision
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Season or Movie
Matlock
- Stream Matlock on Paramount Plus in the US; available via on-demand in the UK
- Matlock Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Kathy Bates
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Stream Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story exclusively on Netflix
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Cooper Koch
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Javier Bardem
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Chloe Sevigny
- Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Period Costumes
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology series or Movie
- Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling
- Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-prosthetic)
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nobody Wants This
- Stream Nobody Wants This exclusively on Netflix
- Nobody Wants This Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Comedy Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series — Adam Brody
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — Kristen Bell
Only Murders in the Building season 4
- Stream Only Murders in the Building on Hulu in the US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK
- Only Murders in the Building Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Comedy Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series — Martin Short
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
- Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-prosthetic)
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
- Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming
Paradise
- Stream Paradise on Hulu in the US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK
- Paradise Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Drama Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Sterling K. Brown
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series — James Marsden
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Julianne Nicholson
The Penguin
- Stream The Penguin on HBO Max in the US; available via on-demand in the UK
- The Penguin Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Colin Farrell
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Cristin Milioti
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Deirdre O'Connell
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
- Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- 2x Outstanding Director for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- 3x Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
- Outstanding Title Design
- Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-prosthetic)
- Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology series or Movie
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology series or Movie
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Single Episode
- Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming
- Outstanding Stunt Performance
- Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Pitt
- Stream The Pitt on HBO Max in the US; not currently streaming in the UK
- The Pitt Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Drama Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Noah Wyle
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Katherine LaNassa
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series — Shawn Hatosy
- Outstanding Casting in a Drama Series
- 2x Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
- Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-prosthetic)
- Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
- 2x Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Presumed Innocent
- Stream Presumed Innocent exclusively on Apple TV Plus
- Presumed Innocent Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Jake Gyllenhaal
- 2x Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Bill Camp and Peter Sarsgaard
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Ruth Nega
The Residence
- Stream The Residence exclusively on Netflix
- The Residence Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — Uzo Aduba
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
- Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Saturday Night Live season 50
- Stream SNL on Peacock in the US; available via digital on-demand in the UK
- SNL Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series — Bowen Yang
- Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series
- Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Series
- Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
- Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series
- Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Severance season 2
- Stream Severance exclusively on Apple TV Plus
- Severance Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Drama Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Adam Scott
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Britt Lower
- 3x Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series — Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman and John Turturro
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Patricia Arquette
- 3x Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series — Jane Alexander, Gwendoline Christie and Merritt Weaver
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
- Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
- 2x Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- 3x Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Title Design
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Music Supervision
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Single Episode
- Outstanding Stunt Performance
- Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Shrinking season 2
- Stream Shrinking exclusively on Apple TV Plus
- Shrinking Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Comedy Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series — Jason Segel
- 2x Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series — Harrison Ford and Michael Urie
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — Jessica Williams
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Sirens
- Stream Sirens exclusively on Netflix
- Sirens Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Meghann Fahy
- Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Slow Horses season 4
- Stream Slow Horses exclusively on Apple TV Plus
- Slow Horses Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Drama Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Gary Oldman
- Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Somebody Somewhere season 3
- Stream Somebody Somewhere on HBO Max in the US; streaming on NOW TV in the UK
- Somebody Somewhere Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series — Jeff Hiller
- Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The Studio
- Stream The Studio exclusively on Apple TV Plus
- The Studio Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Comedy Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series — Seth Rogen
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series — Ike Barinholtz
- 2x Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O'Hara
- 5x Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series — Bryan Cranston, Dave Franco, Ron Howard, Anthony Mackie and Martin Scorsese
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series — Zoe Kravitz
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
- Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)
- Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
- Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single Camera Comedy Series
- Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Music Supervision
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
- Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
What We Do in the Shadows season 6
- Stream What We Do in the Shadows on Hulu in the US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK
- What We Do in the Shadows Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Comedy Series
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single Camera Comedy Series
- Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling
- Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-prosthetic)
- Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The White Lotus season 3
- Stream The White Lotus on HBO Max in the US; streaming on Sky TV in the UK
- The White Lotus Emmy nominations:
- Outstanding Drama Series
- 3x Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series — Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs and Sam Rockwell
- 4x Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell and Aimee Lou Wood
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series — Scott Glenn
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
- Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
- Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
- Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
- Outstanding Title Design
- Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-prosthetic)
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Main Title Theme Music
- Outstanding Music Supervision
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
- Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
