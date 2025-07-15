How to watch the 2025 Emmy-nominated TV shows

The 2025 Emmy nominations were announced on July 15, representing what the Television Academy has dubbed the best of TV of the last year (though reminder, that year covers June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025). As expected, shows like The White Lotus season 3, The Studio and The Pitt were well represented, but there's a lot of great TV being recognized with these nominations.

The actual awards are being handed out on Sunday, September 14, which gives you some time to catch up on any of the Emmy nominated series that you may have missed this last year.

We're helping out by giving you a quick watching guide for the major Emmy-nominated programs. These are programs that were nominated for categories like Outstanding Comedy, Drama and Limited or Anthology Series, as well as the acting awards for those categories as well; we have given a rundown of those entire slate of Emmy nominations this year for you.

To see all of the Emmy-nominated TV shows across all categories, visit the Emmy website. But for a quick scan of the major Emmy shows this year, take a look below.

Quinta Brunson and Janelle James in Abott Elementary (Image credit: Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

Stream Abbott Elementary on-demand on Hulu in the US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK.

Abbott Elementary Emmy nominations : Outstanding Comedy Series Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — Quinta Brunson 2x Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

:

Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper in Adolescence (Image credit: Netflix)

Stream Adolescence exclusively on Netflix

Adolescence Emmy nominations : Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Stephen Graham 2x Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie —Owen Cooper and Ashley Waters 2x Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Erin Doherty and Christine Tremarco Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Outstanding Director for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

:

Diego Luna in Andor (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Stream Andor exclusively on Disney Plus

Andor Emmy nominations : Outstanding Drama Series Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series — Forest Whitaker Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance — Alan Tudyk Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period of Fantasy Program (One Hour or More) Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour) Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

:

Bad Sisters season 2

Sharon Horgan in Bad Sisters (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Stream Bad Sisters exclusively on Apple TV Plus

Bad Sisters Emmy nominations : Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Sharon Horgan

:

The Bear season 3

Ricky Staffieri, Jeremy Allen White and Matty Matheson in The Bear (Image credit: FX)

Stream The Bear on Hulu in the US; stream on Disney Plus in the UK

The Bear Emmy nominations : Outstanding Comedy Series Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series — Jeremy Allen White Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — Ayo Edebiri Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series — Ebon Moss-Bachrach Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — Liza Colón-Zayas Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single Camera Comedy Series Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series — Jon Bernthal 2x Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series — Olivia Colman and Jamie Lee Curtis Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half Hour) and Animation

:

Black Mirror season 7

(Image credit: Netflix)

Stream Black Mirror exclusively on Netflix

Black Mirror Emmy nominations: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Rashida Jones Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes 2x Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score) Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie



Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell in The Diplomat (Image credit: Alex Bailey/Netflix)

Stream The Diplomat exclusively on Netflix

The Diplomat Emmy nominations : Outstanding Drama Series Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Keri Russell

:

Cate Blanchett in Disclaimer (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Stream Disclaimer exclusively on Apple TV Plus

Disclaimer Emmy nominations : Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Cate Blanchett Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

:

Brian Tyree Henry in Dope Thief (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Stream Dope Thief exclusively on Apple TV Plus

Dope Thief Emmy nominations : Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Brian Tyree Henry

:

Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate in Dying for Sex (Image credit: Sarah Shatz/FX)

Stream Dying for Sex on Hulu in the US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK

Dying for Sex Emmy nominations : Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Michelle Williams Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Rob Delany Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Jenny Slate Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score) Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

:

Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani in The Four Seasons (Image credit: Netflix)

Stream The Four Seasons exclusively on Netflix

The Four Seasons Emmy nominations : Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series — Colman Domingo

:

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in Hacks (Image credit: Courtesy of Max)

Stream Hacks on HBO Max in the US; streaming on Prime Video in the UK

Hacks Emmy nominations : Outstanding Comedy Series Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — Jean Smart Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — Hannah Einbinder 2x Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series — Robby Hoffman and Julianne Nicholson Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour) Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single Camera Comedy Series Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling Outstanding Music Supervision Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

:

Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us (Image credit: Courtesy of HBO)

Stream The Last of Us on HBO Max in the US; on Sky TV in the UK

The Last of Us Emmy nominations : Outstanding Drama Series Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Pedro Pascal Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Bella Ramsey 2x Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series — Joe Pantoliano and Jeffrey Wright 2x Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series — Kaitlyn Dever and Catherine O'Hara Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-prosthetic) Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup Outstanding Music Supervision Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Season or Movie

:

Kathy Bates in Matlock (Image credit: CBS)

Stream Matlock on Paramount Plus in the US; available via on-demand in the UK

Matlock Emmy nominations : Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Kathy Bates

:

Cooper Koch and Nicholas Chavez in Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Image credit: Netflix)

Stream Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story exclusively on Netflix

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Emmy nominations : Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Cooper Koch Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Javier Bardem Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Chloe Sevigny Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Outstanding Period Costumes Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology series or Movie Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-prosthetic) Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score) Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

:

Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in Nobody Wants This (Image credit: Netflix)

Stream Nobody Wants This exclusively on Netflix

Nobody Wants This Emmy nominations : Outstanding Comedy Series Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series — Adam Brody Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — Kristen Bell

:

Stream Only Murders in the Building on Hulu in the US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK

Only Murders in the Building Emmy nominations : Outstanding Comedy Series Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series — Martin Short Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-prosthetic) Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming

:

Sterling K. Brown in Paradise (Image credit: Disney/Ser Baffo)

Stream Paradise on Hulu in the US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK

Paradise Emmy nominations : Outstanding Drama Series Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Sterling K. Brown Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series — James Marsden Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Julianne Nicholson

:

Colin Farrell in The Penguin (Image credit: Macall Polay/HBO)

Stream The Penguin on HBO Max in the US; available via on-demand in the UK

The Penguin Emmy nominations : Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Colin Farrell Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Cristin Milioti Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Deirdre O'Connell Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 2x Outstanding Director for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 3x Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling Outstanding Title Design Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-prosthetic) Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score) Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology series or Movie Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology series or Movie Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Single Episode Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming Outstanding Stunt Performance Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

:

The Pitt

Noah Wyle, Supriya Ganesh and Tracy Ifeachor in The Pitt (Image credit: Warrick Page/Max)

Stream The Pitt on HBO Max in the US; not currently streaming in the UK

The Pitt Emmy nominations: Outstanding Drama Series Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Noah Wyle Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Katherine LaNassa Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series — Shawn Hatosy Outstanding Casting in a Drama Series 2x Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-prosthetic) Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) 2x Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series



Jake Gyllenhaal and Renate Reinsve in Presumed Innocent (Image credit: Apple TV)

Stream Presumed Innocent exclusively on Apple TV Plus

Presumed Innocent Emmy nominations : Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Jake Gyllenhaal 2x Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Bill Camp and Peter Sarsgaard Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Ruth Nega

:

Uzo Aduba in The Residence (Image credit: Jessica Brooks/Netflix)

Stream The Residence exclusively on Netflix

The Residence Emmy nominations : Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — Uzo Aduba Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

:

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Stream SNL on Peacock in the US; available via digital on-demand in the UK

SNL Emmy nominations : Outstanding Scripted Variety Series Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series — Bowen Yang Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Series Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

:

Tramell Tillman in Severance (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Stream Severance exclusively on Apple TV Plus

Severance Emmy nominations : Outstanding Drama Series Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Adam Scott Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Britt Lower 3x Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series — Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman and John Turturro Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Patricia Arquette 3x Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series — Jane Alexander, Gwendoline Christie and Merritt Weaver Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour) 2x Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series 3x Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series Outstanding Title Design Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) Outstanding Music Supervision Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Single Episode Outstanding Stunt Performance Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

:

Michael Urie, Jason Segel and Christa Miller in Shrinking (Image credit: Apple TV)

Stream Shrinking exclusively on Apple TV Plus

Shrinking Emmy nominations : Outstanding Comedy Series Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series — Jason Segel 2x Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series — Harrison Ford and Michael Urie Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — Jessica Williams Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

:

Meghann Fahy in Sirens (Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

Stream Sirens exclusively on Netflix

Sirens Emmy nominations : Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Meghann Fahy Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

:

Ruth Bradley and Gary Oldman in Slow Horses (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Stream Slow Horses exclusively on Apple TV Plus

Slow Horses Emmy nominations : Outstanding Drama Series Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Gary Oldman Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

:

Somebody Somewhere season 3

Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller in Somebody Somewhere (Image credit: HBO)

Stream Somebody Somewhere on HBO Max in the US; streaming on NOW TV in the UK

Somebody Somewhere Emmy nominations : Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series — Jeff Hiller Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

:

The Studio

Seth Rogen in The Studio (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Stream The Studio exclusively on Apple TV Plus

The Studio Emmy nominations : Outstanding Comedy Series Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series — Seth Rogen Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series — Ike Barinholtz 2x Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O'Hara 5x Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series — Bryan Cranston, Dave Franco, Ron Howard, Anthony Mackie and Martin Scorsese Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series — Zoe Kravitz Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour) Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single Camera Comedy Series Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) Outstanding Music Supervision Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

:

Harvey Guillen, Mark Proksch, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry and Kayvan Novak in What We Do in the Shadows (Image credit: Russ Martin/FX)

Stream What We Do in the Shadows on Hulu in the US; streaming on Disney Plus in the UK

What We Do in the Shadows Emmy nominations : Outstanding Comedy Series Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single Camera Comedy Series Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-prosthetic) Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

:

The White Lotus season 3

Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan and Leslie Bibb in The White Lotus (Image credit: © Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc. )

Stream The White Lotus on HBO Max in the US; streaming on Sky TV in the UK

The White Lotus Emmy nominations: Outstanding Drama Series 3x Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series — Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs and Sam Rockwell 4x Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell and Aimee Lou Wood Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series — Scott Glenn Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour) Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling Outstanding Title Design Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-prosthetic) Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) Outstanding Main Title Theme Music Outstanding Music Supervision Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

