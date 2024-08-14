Shrinking season 2: release date, cast and everything we know about the Jason Segel TV show

After creating one of the most popular TV series of the last decade or so in Ted Lasso, Bill Lawrence and Ted Lasso star and co-writer Brett Goldstein have found themselves with another hit on their hands in Shrinking. After the first season was very well received, the much-anticipated second season is ready to begin its next session in fall 2024.

Lawrence has become a fixture on Apple TV Plus. In addition to Ted Lasso and Shrinking, he also created the TV show Bad Monkey, which is now streaming on the platform. He's been a high-level TV producer for years though, famously also helping create Scrubs, the sleeper hit Cougar Town and Spin City.

If you've eagerly been waiting for Shrinking season 2 to make its debut (the first season premiered all the way back in January 2023), here's everything you need to know about the series' return.

Shrinking returns with its season 2 debut on Wednesday, October 16. The first two episodes of the new season are going to be available immediately on Apple TV Plus. Following that, one new episode will be released each week. With Shrinking season 2 featuring 12 episodes in total, that'll have new episodes premiering each week until Christmas Day, December 25.

In order to watch Shrinking you must be an Apple TV Plus subscriber. That will also allow you to catch up with season 1 if you need a refresher or are trying it out for the first time.

Shrinking season 2 cast

Jason Segel leads Shrinking as Jimmy, a therapist mourning his wife who decides to take a radical new approach to treating his patients. Segel is no stranger to TV, having starred for years on the hit series How I Met Your Mother, as well as Freaks and Geeks and, more recently, Winning Time. He's also starred in movies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The Muppets. He received his first career Emmy nomination for his performance in Shrinking season 1.

The other big name in the series is Harrison Ford, playing Jimmy's co-worker and mentor Paul. This is only the second ever starring TV role for the iconic actor behind Star Wars' Han Solo and Indiana Jones, with the other being in 1923.

The rest of the cast for Shrinking includes Christa Miller (Scrubs, Cougar Town), Jessica Williams (the former The Daily Show correspondent who also was Emmy nominated for season 1), Luke Tennie (Players), Michael Urie (Maestro), Lukita Maxwell (Generation) and Ted McGinley (The Baxters).

In addition, co-creator Brett Goldstein is set to appear as a guest star in season 2.

Image 1 of 5 Harrison Ford and Jason Segel in Shrinking (Image credit: Apple TV) Michael Urie, Jason Segel and Christa Miller in Shrinking (Image credit: Apple TV) Lukita Maxwell and Jason Segel in Shrinking (Image credit: Apple TV) Luke Tennie in Shrinking (Image credit: Apple TV) Ted McGinley and Christa Miller in Shrinking (Image credit: Apple TV)

Shrinking season 2 plot

Specific plot details for Shrinking season 2 have not been shared right at this time, but expect Jimmy's unusual new therapy tactics to continue, as well as his own personal growth following the death of his wife.

Shrinking season 2 trailer

Apple TV has released a teaser trailer for Shrinking season 2. It doesn't feature any new footage, but it is a funny gag as it shares the premiere date for the new season. Watch it right here: