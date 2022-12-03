Shrinking — release date, cast, plot, first looks at all about the comedy by the team behind Ted Lasso

Shrinking on Apple TV+ sees Star Wars legend Harrison Ford take up one of his first TV roles. The comedy series is written by Bill Lawrence, co-creator of the hit comedy Ted Lasso, as it follows grieving therapist Jimmy Johns (Jason Segel) who starts to break the rules of his profession, telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Putting his training and ethics aside, Jimmy decides to stop sugar-coating the truth and consequently makes huge changes to people’s lives, and his own. Harrison Ford will play Dr Phil Rhodes but the details of his character are still under wraps.

So here’s everything we do know about Shrinking on Apple TV Plus...

Shrinking will launch worldwide on Apple TV+ on Friday January 27 2023. It starts with the first two episodes of the 10-part series. You can then watch a new episode weekly, every Friday.

Is there a trailer for Shrinking?

Yes a teaser trailer for Shrinking has been released by Apple TV Plus. It doesn’t give too much away but it does include the tagline ‘sometime you have to breakdown to have a breakthrough,’ so we know what to expect from Jason Segel’s character Jimmy Johns. We're expecting another, longer official trailer soon but do take a look at the teaser below...

Shrinking plot — what happens in the comedy

Shrinking is a 10-part comedy in which Jason Segel stars as Jimmy Johns, a therapist who has experienced grief himself. As a result, he starts to engage with his clients in an entirely different way, dispensing with sensitivity and telling them precisely what he thinks. And he soon sees that honesty can bring with it unexpected results, not least in his own life.

Shrinking cast — Jason Segel as Jimmy Johns

Jason, who plays eccentric therapist Jimmy Johns, starred in the long-running show How I Met Your Mother and has also been in the movies This is 40, The Muppets, Sex Tape and Knocked Up. He played Neil Jansen in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Peter in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. He also voices Vector in the animated movie Despicable Me.

Harrison Ford as Dr Phil Rhodes

Screen legend Harrison Ford is playing Dr Phil Rhodes in Shriking. Best known for his roles as Indiana Jones in the hit movie franchise and of course Star Wars pilot Han Solo in those films and its sequels, Harrison has numerous other major film credits including The Call of the Wild, What Lies Beneath, The Fugitive, Patriot Games, Blade Runner and Ender’s Game.

Shrinking star Harrison Ford is on the therapist's couch! (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Who else is starring in Shrinking?

Shrinking boasts an all-star cast that includes Cougar Town and Scrubs star Christa Miller who is playing, Liz while Fantastic Beasts star Jessica Williams is Gaby. Michael Urie (Ugly Betty, Single All The Way), Luke Tennie (Players) and Lukita Maxwell (Generation) also star.