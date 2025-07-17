Netflix adds the thriller series I've been looking forward to the most this year — let me binge!

Untamed is a gripping new murder mystery on Netflix, and with all six episodes landing on the streaming site as a box set, the show has arrived just in time for a weekend of binge-watching.

The chilling thriller is set in Yosemite National Park (although filmed in Chip Kerr Park in Canada), where a woman's brutal death sets special agent Kyle Turner (Eric Bana) on a harrowing investigation filled with dark secrets, brutal crimes, and heartbreaking twists.

When Kyle is partnered up with new park ranger Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago), who's come to Yosemite with her young son for a new life, they're both forced to confront their own upsetting truths while on the hunt for a killer.

But, it soon turns out that whoever has blood on their hands knows the park just as well as Kyle, and this leads to Vasquez realizing she needs to learn how to navigate the wilderness quickly if she's going to help in the investigation.

Speaking of the new series, co-showrunner Mark L. Smith (American Primeval, The Revenant) told Netflix: "Everyone thinks of Yosemite as this beautiful place with all the vistas and all the scenery, but we were trying to touch on the dangers that are just beyond that.

"I love stripping all the cheats away, stripping all the more modern tools that people can use. It really gets down to the character and what they can find within themselves."

Kyle and Vasquez in Untamed. (Image credit: Netflix)

As well as Lily Santiago and Eric Bana as Naya and Kyle, the show boasts a stellar cast, including Sam Neill as Chief Park Ranger Paul Souter.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Souter has been the chief park ranger in Yosemite for half his life and is a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend to Turner. He's comfortable in all facets of his job, whether it's dealing with crime inside the park or with the bureaucracy around it - but does all this make him the perfect person to catch a killer?

Other key characters include Kyle's ex-wife Jill, who still has a close bond with Kyle despite their divorce, and Wildlife Management Officer Maguire, a former army ranger who’s something of a loner.

All episodes of Untamed are available released globally on Netflix now. See our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.