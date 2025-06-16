Netflix releases seriously creepy trailer for new Eric Bana murder mystery series — it's straight on my watchlist

Netflix has released an exciting trailer for Untamed, a new Eric Bana thriller set in Yosemite National Park.

Bana stars as National Parks Service special agent Kyle Turner, who investigates a brutal death in the character-driven mystery series, which launches on Netflix on July 17.

Turner teams up with new ranger and former Los Angeles cop Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago) to investigate the mysterious death in Yosemite, "uncovering dark secrets within the park and their own pasts".

I love the line in the trailer, where Bana’s character says of Yosemite: "People come here to explore. They see maybe 10% of the park. Things happen different out here".

And we hear a mysterious voice whispering: “He's coming”.

We also see a skeleton being uncovered in the woods and we meet the all-star cast, which includes Sam Neill, who plays the chief ranger in Yosemite, Paul Souter. The brilliant Sam Neill being in the cast makes me want to see it even more.

The trailer also shows off some quite incredible scenery and suggests that the dramatic landscape will play a crucial part in the plot. It also has a seriously creepy vibe.

Teasing Sam Neill's character, Netflix says: "He's a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend to Turner. He's comfortable in all facets of his job, whether it’s dealing with crime inside the park or with the bureaucracy around it.”

Also in the cast is Rosemarie DeWitt as Jill Bodwin, Turner's ex-wife and Wilson Bethel as Shane Maguire, a former army ranger, who now uses his skills as the park’s Wildlife Management Officer.

The limited series is just six parts and promises to be a must-watch.

The executive producers are Mark L. Smith, Elle Smith, Eric Bana, John Wells and Erin Jontow via John Wells Productions; Todd Black and Tony Shaw for Escape Artists Entertainment; Steve Lee Jones for Bee Holder Productions; Cliff Roberts for Syndicate Entertainment.

Untamed launches on Netflix on July 17