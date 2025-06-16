Netflix releases seriously creepy trailer for new Eric Bana murder mystery series — it's straight on my watchlist
Sam Neill also stars in Netflix's big new series
Netflix has released an exciting trailer for Untamed, a new Eric Bana thriller set in Yosemite National Park.
Bana stars as National Parks Service special agent Kyle Turner, who investigates a brutal death in the character-driven mystery series, which launches on Netflix on July 17.
Turner teams up with new ranger and former Los Angeles cop Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago) to investigate the mysterious death in Yosemite, "uncovering dark secrets within the park and their own pasts".
I love the line in the trailer, where Bana’s character says of Yosemite: "People come here to explore. They see maybe 10% of the park. Things happen different out here".
And we hear a mysterious voice whispering: “He's coming”.
We also see a skeleton being uncovered in the woods and we meet the all-star cast, which includes Sam Neill, who plays the chief ranger in Yosemite, Paul Souter. The brilliant Sam Neill being in the cast makes me want to see it even more.
The trailer also shows off some quite incredible scenery and suggests that the dramatic landscape will play a crucial part in the plot. It also has a seriously creepy vibe.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Teasing Sam Neill's character, Netflix says: "He's a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend to Turner. He's comfortable in all facets of his job, whether it’s dealing with crime inside the park or with the bureaucracy around it.”
Also in the cast is Rosemarie DeWitt as Jill Bodwin, Turner's ex-wife and Wilson Bethel as Shane Maguire, a former army ranger, who now uses his skills as the park’s Wildlife Management Officer.
The limited series is just six parts and promises to be a must-watch.
The executive producers are Mark L. Smith, Elle Smith, Eric Bana, John Wells and Erin Jontow via John Wells Productions; Todd Black and Tony Shaw for Escape Artists Entertainment; Steve Lee Jones for Bee Holder Productions; Cliff Roberts for Syndicate Entertainment.
Untamed launches on Netflix on July 17
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.