Untamed episode 5 recap: a drug lab raid and Lucy's secret lover (Spoilers)

Untamed is a murder mystery on Netflix set in Yosemite National Park, where a woman's death sets special agent Kyle Turner (Eric Bana) on a harrowing investigation filled with dark secrets, brutal crimes and heartbreaking twists.

Untamed recaps Untamed episode 1 recap

Untamed episode 2 recap

Untamed episode 3 recap

Untamed episode 4 recap

Untamed ending explained

While Kyle is partnered up with new park ranger Naya Vasquez, they're both forced to confront their own upsetting truths while on the hunt for a killer. One who knows the park as well as Kyle. And Vasquez quickly realizes she needs to learn how to navigate the wilderness quickly if she's going to help in the investigation. Spoilers to follow.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in Untamed episode 5.

Jill offers to look after Vasquez's son. (Image credit: Netflix)

The penultimate episode opens on the mine shaft at night. The rangers are planning a raid on the lab and when they come across a man, they ask him which way to get there through the tunnels. The man instructs them and they taser him. Before they reach the lab, they hear gunfire. Kyle shoots a man. Then, he shoots another. Finally, when they make it to the lab, no-one is there.

When the rangers check the lockers, an explosive device is activated, blasting them from the room. Two agents go down. Over the radio, they hear gunmen are exiting the mine shaft. Kyle and Vasquez continue through the tunnels and come across another man who they shoot. They find a ladder exit and shoot down a gunman escaping on a quad. Kyle knocks him out.

Lawrence is holding a press conference about the lab raid. They’ve uncovered another camp linked to the trafficking operation. At this camp, three women are dead. Kyle suspects suicide as there are needles in their arms and gold X’s on their wrists. Kyle says the X’s are to tag them as mules. There’s a fourth bed with nobody in it. Underneath is the rucksack with Lucy’s yellow dress and a photo of her mum wearing it with her beside her as a child. Shane turns up and Kyle tells him to leave.

Afterwards, back at Kyle's place, Jill looks after the wound on Kyle's head from the raid. She asks if the men they’ve found are the ones that killed Lucy and he says the pieces fit. Meanwhile, Gael is coloring and he tells his mom that Jill gave him her son’s crayons. Jill offers to watch Gael again. At the station, Kyle questions Simon from the lab. He denies knowing Abuelo and Teddy. Kyle then shows him Teddy’s wallet that they found at the camp. Simon says people drop things when they’re hiking. Kyle then shows Simon the pictures of Lucy Cook’s body and he seems upset, but denies knowing her.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kyle admits that he doesn't think the drug traffickers killed Lucy. (Image credit: Netflix)

Then, Kyle heads to speak to another one of the drug traffickers. Kyle tells him that Simon just said it was him who killed Lucy. He says he doesn't know who Lucy even is. Then Kyle asks if she crossed them somehow and he again says he doesn’t know who Kyle is talking about. His hands are tattooed. Kyle shows him Lucy’s body, but he continues to deny knowing her.

Kyle then comes to speak to Souter and Vasquez. He says he doesn’t think the drug traffickers killed Lucy Cook. He says when he showed Simon the photo, he looked surprised. Vasquez wonders if Simon had feelings for Lucy, and that's why he reacted to the photo. Kyle argues that the Abuelo and Teddy kills were clean. He argues there was nothing clean about Lucy’s death. And, Simon reacted.

Kyle takes Vasquez through Lucy’s trail. They mark it on a map. They want to know what she was doing near Yosemite Village, where there’s a campground and a few houses. They wonder if she was doing a bad deal. When they visit, they run into Souter’s wife, Mary, and their granddaughter Sadie. Kyle excuses himself as he sees Stewart walking around. He asks him what he’s doing over there and he said he found a rental a month ago. He asks if there has been any talk of Lucy in his community. He says he hasn’t heard anything.

At Kyle's, Jill is looking after Gael. A car pulls up outside. Jill goes to see who it is and it's Gael’s dad. He says he's looking for Vasquez. She says she’s not there and that she can go and ask her husband in the house who’s a federal agent. He says he’ll head down to the station, but before he can leave Gael shouts out. Jill tells Gael's dad to leave and he tries to take Gael with him. She goes into the house and locks the door, telling Gael to hide. She says she’ll call the police, but he breaks in. She tries to fight him off and he strangles her. Kyle turns up just in time and beats him down. Vasquez grabs Gael and comforts him.

Stewart shares his wisdom about death. (Image credit: Netflix)

Afterwards, Jill tells Kyle she actually felt jealous when she saw Vasquez cuddling her son. Kyle doesn’t say anything back, so she hands him a photo of them all together and goes to leave. Before she goes, Kyle tells her she was perfect. She replies: “Until I wasn’t”. That night, Kyle is called to the hospital where Jill has been admitted after a suicide attempt. She asks him not to tell anyone. In the hall, Jill’s husband tells him her and Kyle's relationship isn’t working as they’re hurting each other. He tells Kyle he needs Jill to survive and Kyle has to help, even if it’s hard for him.

Kyle then heads to the hotel and punches Shane in the face. He tells him he should’ve told her no. Shane tells Kyle he should’ve told her himself instead of crying into a bottle. Kyle pulls a gun on Shane and holds it under his chin, but then he walks off. The next day, Souter arrives at the station. Kyle is there passed out in his car with an empty bottle in his hand. Souter brings him inside and he’s angry at the scene Kyle caused at the hotel. They go to see Lawrence and he tells Kyle he’s been suspended. Kyle leaves and tells Vasquez that it’s over and Agent Dixon will be taking over the case.

Stewart comes to see Kyle at home. He talks about how his people’s spirits run through the land in the park and he hears them all around him. He says he’ll die there, but even if he doesn't, the spirits are within each of them and in the earth, the water and the winds. The FBI come as Stewarts leaves to retrieve the case files and evidence. The agent tells him they're getting pressure to tie Lucy’s death to the trafficking to make it clean cut. Before they leave, Kyle goes to give them Lucy’s backpack but he finds her phone in the pocket. He keeps the bag and lets the agents leave.

A huge revelation leads Kyle to Shane's camp. (Image credit: Netflix)

Once they’re gone, Kyle tries to turn the phone on but it’s out of battery. He finds a charger and waits, but it needs Lucy’s face to unlock. He goes to the morgue and the doctor pulls her body out and puts drops in her eyes to keep them open. It doesn’t work. The doctor uses formaldehyde to add some heat back into her skin. It works. Kyle unlocks the phone, but says it’s not been used as a phone because it’s not been set up. When he goes to look through her photos though, there’s videos of her in the park and one of a man talking to her. It’s Shane.

Kyle calls Vasquez and tells her to retrieve the phone out of his truck and not tell anyone. He calls Jill and tells her he’s going to arrest Shane. He tells her Shane will want to take him down too by talking about Sanderson. He says he doesn’t have any other choice and Jill tells him maybe it’s a good thing. Kyle heads to Shane’s camp alone, but he’s not there. He looks through his belongings and finds a bottle of the pills. Suddenly, Kyle is shot in the stomach. He imagines his son Caleb whispering into his ear: “He’s coming”.

All episodes of Untamed are available to stream on Netflix.