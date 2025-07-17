Untamed episode 4 recap: closing in on the drugs and finding Lucy's friend (Spoilers)

Untamed is a murder mystery on Netflix set in Yosemite National Park, where a woman's death sets special agent Kyle Turner (Eric Bana) on a harrowing investigation filled with dark secrets, brutal crimes and heartbreaking twists.

While Kyle is partnered up with new park ranger Naya Vasquez, they're both forced to confront their own upsetting truths while on the hunt for a killer. One who knows the park as well as Kyle. And Vasquez quickly realizes she needs to learn how to navigate the wilderness quickly if she's going to help in the investigation. Spoilers to follow.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in Untamed episode 4.

The pair head deeper into the mine shaft. (Image credit: Netflix)

The episode opens on Lucy. She’s older and sitting at the ledge by her mother’s house. Mr Begay asks if she needs help and she runs off. She goes back to a tent and takes off her nice dress, changing into a top, trousers and cap. Another girl is there, the girl from the squatter camp. She tells Lucy not to help “them”, saying they’re bad people. She goes to the mine shaft Vasquez found and picks up her gas mask before heading deeper into the tunnels.

In the present day, Vasquez asks Kyle what Teddy has to do with everything. He tells her he asked Teddy to ask about the drugs and then this happened. She says her friend in Mariposa police department says they’re seeing more of those pill bottles, but don’t know where they’re coming from. Kyle says he’s heading back to the mine and Vasquez can come with him. Meanwhile, more press are turning up outside the ranger's station. A young guy has come by and tells Milch he knew Lucy Cook when she was little. Milch is dismissive, but tells him he can wait for Kyle.

Vasquez and Kyle head into the abandoned mine shaft. They find a ladder and head deeper inside. Kyle tells Vasquez to close her eyes as hundreds of bats fly out. As they get through the tunnel, they find a bag full of gas masks and some pill bottles. But, as they emerge out the other side of the tunnels, they find a person's jaw with two metal teeth. Kyle says he thinks Abuelo isn’t coming back.

Souter hands Kyle Lucy's DNA results. (Image credit: Netflix)

They call in a man called Morris who says the body has been there five or six days. He explains that vultures can fasten up decay, but he says it’s less than a week. He tells them if they want to find more remains, they need to do a ground search. Morris finds some brains against a tree and then Vasquez finds the body in a shallow grave.

They determine that Abuelo was shot at close range against the tree he's partly buried next to. Kyle rides to the squatters' camp. He chucks Glory the evidence bag with Abuelo’s jaw in it and she says he was depressed when he left and thinks he killed himself. Kyle tells her he thinks whoever shot him might be responsible for other deaths in the park. At this point, a team of rangers turn up to search to whole camp and move them on.

Lucy’s friend is walking back and hides behind a tree as she sees the rangers at the camp. Kyle tells Souter they’re looking for something that’ll make Glory help them with information. Milch throws him a bag of four bottles of the pills. Kyle takes Glory back to the station for questioning. She says she doesn’t know where the drugs came from and doesn’t care what happened to Abuelo. She also says that Lucy didn’t mean anything to her either. Glory explains that she worked the same job for decades and was then fired. Shortly afterwards, she found out she had cancer, but had no insurance. So, she left the real world and she's still here nine years later. Kyle leaves.

Souter hands Kyle Lucy’s DNA results, but there’s no Rory Cook listed in her results. Souter thinks Rory didn’t know he wasn’t the father otherwise, he wouldn’t have taken Lucy in after Maggie died. Kyle has other names he can look into from the file. Then, a ranger tells Kyle a young guy is waiting to speak with him.

The guy introduces himself as Matt and says he’s there to talk about Grace McRay as he knew her, but Lucy Cook as they know her. He said he grew up in Yelton, a town in Nevada, and she used to live down the street from him with a pastor’s family. He shows Kyle a photo. He says he knew her about ten years ago and that Pastor Gibbs and his wife said that she left to go live with her real family.

An unexpected visit from Vasquez's ex. (Image credit: Netflix)

Vasquez finds Lucy’s friend hiding behind a tree. They talk and Lucy’s friend explains that Lucy used to go in the mine a lot to forget who she was and all her pain. She said they met when they were 16. She says Lucy lived in a few places, but ran away and they had a spot together on Garrison Ridge for a few years. But then Lucy fancied someone and disappeared a lot. His name was Terces. Secret spelt backwards.

She explains the guy got Lucy into all sorts of bad things, but her friend never got involved because it scared her. Lucy would come back beat up and then she never came back at all. She’d see her in the distance, dealing with Abuelo and they had a spot in a gulch to drop drugs for cash. She said she saw her a week or so ago on her own doing a drop. She mentions Abuelo was also with a guy called Pakuna a lot, a friend. Before she goes, Vasquez asks where the gulch is.

That night, Vasquez takes the ice box from the gulch to Kyle's house. She explains how the girl knew Lucy Cook and what she told her. She says if Abuelo was already dead, someone else must’ve been picking up the drugs. She mentions Pakuna and says he’s at the station. Kyle goes to the hotel and sits down at the bar next to Shane. Kyle asks him about Abuelo and asks what his cut was. He denies it. He says he had nothing to do with it. He brings up Lucy Cook and says maybe Kyle will do better on the case this time around.

Vasquez picks Gael up from daycare and as they arrive back at their apartment, she locks the door. Gael comes out of his room and he’s got a new toy police car. Vasquez asks where he got it and he runs back to his room. As Vasquez follows, her ex is sitting on Gael's bed. He says she didn’t tell him she was moving up there and she says her lip was too swollen to talk. She tells him he can’t stay there.

Kyle wants to find out if Shane knew Lucy. (Image credit: Netflix)

He threatens that if she wants him to go back to LA, they have to come with him and tell the police he had nothing to do with the money. She said she won’t lie for him and they’re not going. He says he needs his badge back and sits down on Gael’s bed. She tells Gael to go and run a bath.

When Gael leaves, Vasquez's ex tells her that if she lies, he can get his job back. He tells her he’s staying, they’ll go tomorrow and then it’s over. She agrees, but says he’ll never see them again after that. She threatens if he comes near either of them she’ll shoot him in the head. Vasquez goes in the bathroom with Gael and shuts the door. The father waits but as he comes in to check on them, they’ve escaped out the window. He runs out the apartment as they’re driving off.

Shane and Kyle are still at the bar. Kyle asks Shane if he knew Lucy. He doesn’t answer, but Kyle says he’s going to find out if he’s involved. Shane asks him and then what will he do? He throws over Esther Avalos’s card to Kyle and tells him she came and asked him a lot of questions. Shane says maybe he should tell her what he remembers about the first time he saw him... or the last. Souter turns up and asks to speak to Kyle. They head outside and Kyle is drunk, but Souter has taken a spark plug from his car so he can’t drive. He tells him to stop beating himself up about the deaths he’s not responsible for and with his own memories.

Jill agrees to look after Gael as the pair close in on the drugs. (Image credit: Netflix)

When Kyle gets home, Vasquez and her son are sitting on his porch. She explains that she has a restraining order on her partner and thought he wouldn’t drive that far to get to them. She says it’s just a power move and he’s not interested in them. What he wants is to clear his name. Gael starts trying to play with a box of Caleb’s toys, but Kyle stops him. He says they can stay on his couch.

The next morning, Jill comes to Kyle's to look after Gael. She thanks him for asking her. Vasquez and Kyle take a helicopter to search the park. Kyle tells Vasquez to get Milch to let Pakuna out of the station, take him back to the meadow and cut him loose with nothing. Milch goes into the cell and asks for Gary Horowitz. He says his name is Pakuna. He lets him out.

Pakuna takes the trail to the mine shaft and heads in. When he gets down there, a team is working. He tells them the rangers came and took everything and that they found Abuelo. The main guy asks what he told the rangers and he says nothing. He says he’s not like Abuelo and won’t screw them over. The guy says he'll only do that if he gets what he wants. He hands over a bottle of pills and money to Pakuna. Hanging up on the side is the mask the person was wearing when they strangled Teddy to death. When Pakuna heads out, Kyle and Vasquez are waiting for him.

All episodes of Untamed are available to stream on Netflix.