The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 16, 2025: a 'medical miracle'

Liam has surgery in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 16, 2025.

We begin today with Bill (Don Diamont) and Liam (Scott Clifton) discussing the idea of surgery, knowing that he has to leave the hospital. Grace (Cassandra Creech) walks in and says she believes in her colleague and she believes in the procedure. Liam is so relieved.

Bridget (Ashley Jones) walks into Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) office and asks if he’s seen Liam yet. Finn is amazed at how Liam has been putting everyone else’s needs in front of his own.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that the shooting doesn’t feel real. She admits Luna wasn’t pointing the gun at her the whole time, but things changed as she became more desperate. Hope points out that Luna shot Sheila by accident. Brooke walks in and agrees that Liam is a “true hero.”

Bridget knows Liam will want to go home as soon as possible. Finn notes that Liam is not ready to go home quite yet. Poppy (Romy Park) walks in and says Luna loved Finn the way she always wanted to be loved. One of her big regrets was never telling Finn that he was Luna's father.

Brooke feels awful about Liam’s brain tumor. Hope says he’s known for a while. Carter points out that he had a lot of support from Hope and Steffy. Brooke wishes she’d been able to offer support, too. She wonders if there’s anything the doctors can do.

Bill paces impatiently as they wait for the other doctor. He walks in and introduces himself. Liam says he’s grateful for the opportunity to work with this doctor. Bill says he’s counting on the new doctor to save Liam’s life. Grace asks for a moment with Bill. She says she needs the payment wired in full as soon as possible. She can give him the account information. He’ll pay anything, he just doesn’t want to lose his son. Bill tells Liam how much he loves him. Liam feels the same way.

Brooke can’t believe Luna was taunting Liam. Hope says Liam did what he felt he had to do to save Steffy. Carter asks how Finn is doing after losing Luna. Steffy doesn't have an answer.

Bridget leaves Finn and Poppy alone. Poppy knows Finn probably hates her for everything that’s happened. She can’t forget the awful things Luna did to her, including setting her up for two murders she didn’t commit. How could anyone forgive that? Finn agrees that Luna was a “very disturbed” young woman. Poppy says Luna was her flesh and blood, and she was his flesh and blood, too. But this isn’t the time for the discussion, he says. He has to go check on Liam.

Tanner Novlan in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Bill calls his assistant to have the money wired immediately. He ends the call and proceeds to wait. “You better know what the hell you’re doing, Doctor,” he says to himself.

Grace prepares to put Liam under. She assures him that he’s in very good hands. Once he’s out, Grace looks at the other doctor and proceeds to begin the surgery. Only she’s the one doing it. She makes the first cut. There’s no going back now.

Carter apologizes for asking about Finn. Steffy says it’s ok for him to be concerned. Brooke knows that Finn must have mixed emotions. Hope can’t imagine Finn would ever want Luna in his life. Steffy says Luna kept showing up at the house, and she became obsessed. She was “extremely dangerous,” and she’s not sorry she’s gone.

Poppy asks how Liam is doing. She knows it’s all because of Luna. Finn says he can’t do this right now, and when he gets called out for a patient, he leaves her alone.

Bridget goes into Liam’s room and finds it empty. The nurse walks in and tells her that Liam has been released on Grace’s orders into the care of his father.

Bill is pacing when he receives the text that the wire transfer went through. He looks heavenward and admits he and the Lord have a “complicated relationship,” but he begs the powers that be for Liam to live. Take him instead. “Please don’t take my son from me,” he says.

Surgery continues. It still looks like Grace is the one doing all the work. She looks at her colleague, and they share a look before continuing. Steffy ends a call, and Hope asks if she’s ok. Steffy was checking in with Ms. Dylan. Carter asks when Liam can come home. Steffy thinks Bill will want Liam to stay with him while he recovers. Hope and Steffy don’t love that idea, but they want as much time as possible.

Finn walks back into the office, and Bridget reveals that Liam has been released into Bill’s care on Grace’s authority. Bridget wonders if it will possibly be a better idea for him to recover outside of the hospital. Finn is upset, but Bridget says Bill would do anything for his son.

Grace walks out and says the procedure is over, and Liam is in recovery. Bill wants to see Liam right away. Grace leads Bill into the recovery room. The other doctor says Liam did “very well,” and Grace says they removed the whole tumor, calling it a “medical miracle.” Bill says they’d been told there was no hope, and now Grace is saying there’s a chance he could live? “That’s what I’m telling you,” Grace says. “The odds of this are one in a million,” Bill says. Grace looks back toward her colleague, saying nothing.