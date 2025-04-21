The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 21, 2025: 'Liam is dying'

Finn and Steffy are stunned by Liam’s diagnosis in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 21, 2025.

We begin the new week in Malibu, where the dance party continues. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) watches as Liam (Scot Clifton) dances with Kelly (Sophia Paras McKinlay). He tells his daughter how much fun he’s having. Kelly asks Steffy to take their photos. She’s reeling from the text from Liam and it looks like Liam knows that something is wrong.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) tells Grace (Cassandra Creech) and Bridget (Ashley Jones) that he texted Steffy. He’s stunned at the diagnosis and Grace confirms that it’s “an inoperable mass.”

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) sneaks up on Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) while he’s on the phone. He ends the call and says he’s getting things ready for the fashion show. Taylor and Ridge wonder how the dance is going and if they should crash it because he’s “feeling inspired.” He pulls Taylor into his lap and kisses her. Taylor looks at photos of Kelly and Liam. Ridge loves the relationship Liam has with Kelly and how the dance is all Kelly can talk about.

Finn is frustrated they’re only now getting these results after Liam left, after he spent so much time in the hospital. Grace says it’s a grade 4 tumor and Bridget says they need him back in the hospital now.

Liam admits to Kelly their spinning made him dizzy. Kelly thanks him for bringing the dance to the house. When Kelly asks to see the pictures, she realizes Steffy is crying and she wants to know why. Steffy says watching her and Liam dance is so nice, calling it a special night for them. Kelly says it’s the greatest surprise ever to have her very own Daddy-Daughter dance. Liam compliments Kelly’s dance moves and her dress. He has been waiting for this day for months and he’s so sorry he was late. When Kelly says she never wants to let him go, Liam is overcome with emotions as Steffy sends Finn a text.

Finn says Liam was determined to take Kelly to the dance. But Grace warns Liam shouldn’t be driving and he needs to be back at the hospital for treatment. Finn gets Steffy’s text confirming that Liam is at the house, so Finn heads home.

Taylor can’t wait to hear how the dance went, but Ridge isn’t ready to let the memories be over. He thinks back to all of the firsts he shared with his kids and he admits to missing the milestones. He says Liam is lucky he can have them now, as the memories are all in front of him. Ridge breaks down in tears thinking that his kids are grown.

Grace is on the phone with a specialist, who confirms any attempt at surgery would be an issue. She ends the call and tells Bridget she hoped there would be options for Liam, but there aren’t.

Kelly tells Liam the night isn’t over, asking him to dance more. He says he needs some rest and Steffy says it’s Kelly’s bedtime. When Finn arrives Kelly tells him all about their dance party. When she tells Finn that Liam got tired, Finn asks how he’s doing now. Liam says he’s “good,” but they all know he’s not good at all.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Taylor commends Steffy and Liam for building a healthy co-parenting relationship. Taylor and Ridge both know how hard it is blending families. Ridge knows Kelly sees them as one big family, and he praises Finn for being a great stepfather. Taylor knows Liam will always be there for Kelly.

Kelly gives Finn the whole rundown of their private dance party. She asks if they can do it again and Liam promises they will dance all the time. She asks if Liam can tuck her in, but before he heads in with her, Finn pulls him aside and says he knows how important it was to be there for her and adds that he’s an “amazing father.” Once Liam is out of the room, Steffy asks if the mass on Liam’s brain is as bad as it sounds, wanting to know if he’s going to be ok.

Ridge says Liam has to juggle a lot because he has two daughters with two different women. While they’re not all living under the same roof, Ridge knows he must hate not being there with his girls.

Bridget breaks down in tears thinking about the diagnosis. Grace says they don’t often see tumors like this. Bridget knows Hope is going to be a wreck knowing what’s going on and Kelly and Beth are going to lose their father. She can’t wrap her mind around this heartbreaking news. “How is Liam ever going to say goodbye to those little girls?” she wonders.

Liam gets Kelly’s bed ready, but as he bends over he feels dizzy. Kelly walks in and asks if he’ll read a story to her before bed. Liam is happy to oblige. Father and daughter get comfortable, but the words get so blurry that he can’t read. Kelly asks what’s wrong?

Steffy can’t believe Liam has an inoperable tumor. Finn reveals that Liam wasn’t discharged and he needs to get back to the hospital. Steffy refuses to believe there’s no cure. “This can’t be happening,” she says. Finn agrees that nothing about this is fair. Steffy says it has to be a mistake. Finn says the neurology team found the mass after all of their tests and they don’t believe surgery is an option. She can’t listen anymore. Finn apologizes, knowing there’s no easy way to say it: “Liam is dying.”

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.