The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 18, 2025: Steffy gets devastating news

Steffy learns more about Liam’s condition in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 18, 2025.

We wrap up the week at the hospital, where Grace (Cassandra Creech) and Bridget (Ashley Jones) look over Liam (Scott Clifton) and assess his condition. Bridget notes that he’s been restless, which he blames on being stuck in bed. Grace says he has to focus on getting better, but Liam says today is the dance and he needs to be there.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) share a kiss and he asks how she’s doing in the middle of everything. He points out she’s been handling everything since no one else knows about his injury, and she says she promised to keep the secret. Kelly keeps asking questions and she knows Beth is probably doing the same. Finn knows Kelly will be disappointed that Liam won’t be at the Daddy-Daughter dance, but she’ll get over it. Kelly walks out in her party dress. “I’m ready,” she says. “Is Daddy here yet?”

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) turns the lights down and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) asks if they’re really alone. They share a tender kiss at the thought of finally having some alone time. Their kissing leads them to the couch, where they keep going. Taylor says she’ll leave work anytime to get alone time with him. They get texts from Steffy with photos of Kelly getting ready for the dance, and they laugh that no one will ever love her father the way she loves Liam.

Steffy takes pictures of Kelly as Finn gets ready for work. He tells Kelly he has a very special patient to look after. Once he’s gone, Kelly asks if they should text Liam but Steffy reveals that he might not make it to the dance after all. She’s shocked.

Liam argues with his doctors, who warn him that he’s not ready to leave the hospital. They want another series of scans before they discharge him. Liam tells Bridget he has to get to the dance, and after almost dying he thinks that there are some things that are more important than others. In this case, he needs to be at the dance and he’s not going to let them stop him.

To emphasize his point, Liam starts removing sensors and monitors, getting out of bed. He says he’ll sign waivers or whatever it takes, but he’s leaving.

Taylor and Ridge talk about the dance and how great Kelly looks. Taylor loves how Steffy and Liam have managed to be great co-parents. Taylor knows there’s nothing Liam wouldn’t do for his two daughters.

Finn gets off the phone as Grace and Bridget walk into his office and tell him that Liam discharged himself. Bridget knows Liam is hellbent on being at the dance for Kelly.

Kelly, in the meantime, is looking out the front door waiting for Liam. The dance is almost over, she says, so she’s going to change out of her dress. Steffy tells her Liam would be there if he could be, and she says she’s not mad at him, just sad. As she walks into her bedroom, the front door opens and Liam is there, swinging Kelly into the air as Steffy watches incredulously.

Tanner Novlan in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Ridge says they’re going to be talking about the dance for a long time and he reveals that he showed Kelly some of his dance moves. When Taylor laughs at him, he pounces on her.

Bridget and Grace know what Liam is going through and how they understand that he wants to put his daughter first. Finn knows he’s lucky to be alive, but then they tell him there’s something they just found out.

Liam says he’d never forget the dance, but when she asks why he’s late he says he had to stop and get her a present: a tiara. “You look enchanting,” he tells her. She says the dance is over, which devastates him. She tries to console him by saying there’s another dance next year. He apologizes over and over again, but then he says the night is young and they can still have a dance, right there. Steffy beams as she watches him, but there’s no mistaking the fact that he’s struggling.

Ridge reflects about his first father-daughter dance with Steffy and Phoebe. Taylor recalls that the kids said he was the coolest dad there.

Finn can’t believe they’re just getting the results now. The tests reveal that Liam’s condition is inoperable and terminal. Finn can’t picture Liam dying. Bridget is overcome with emotion thinking about Liam missing out on so many experiences. “It’s beyond cruel,” she says. Grace asks if Finn is ok, and he can’t believe Liam was so protective of the girls while he was in the hospital and now they’re going to lose him.

Liam says that all that matters is that they’re there together. Steffy sees him struggle and tries to get him to put it off, but he’s insistent. As Steffy prepares, Liam notices two missed calls and a text from Finn saying he needs to talk to him. He turns on the music and they start dancing while Steffy watches them. When he stumbles, Kelly asks if he’s ok but he blames being clumsy. Steffy takes pictures of them, capturing the memories.

A text comes through for Steffy from Finn. He’s trying to reach Liam because he has a tumor and it’s inoperable. Steffy, horrified, watches as the father of her daughter dances with their daughter. She thanks Liam for being there, and he tells Kelly he’ll always be there for her and he’s not going anywhere. They share a hug while Steffy tries to hold off tears.