The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 26, 2025: a surprise proposal?

Liam’s symptoms worsen in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 26, 2025.

The week gets started with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) telling Hope (Annika Noelle) that he feels bad about misunderstanding the situation with Liam (Scott Clifton) so terribly. She reassures him that there was no way for him to know what was really happening. Carter still can’t process a man of Liam’s age dying. Hope can’t even think about all that Liam’s going through, and what Beth will have to go through. Carter promises to be there for both of them, and she knows she can count on him.

Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) gets a message from Deuce that he’s getting the jet ready to return to Paris. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) walks in and sees her suitcase and is horrified that Daphne is leaving.

Liam is at Steffy’s home in Malibu. He’s groggy as he takes his meds. When Finn (Tanner Novlan) walks in from his run, Liam jokes that he should have come with him, but Finn would have needed to carry him. Liam starts to collapse in the middle of his joke, forcing Finn to dash across the room to steady him. Liam insists he’s ok, but Finn helps him to the couch and asks how often these incidents have been happening. Liam admits they have been increasing in “frequency and severity” and he admits he’s “getting closer” to the end.

Steffy can’t believe Daphne is leaving, but Daphne reminds her that Hope is back at Forrester Creations and wants to know why Steffy didn’t warn her. Daphne feels blindsided.

As they settle on the couch, Hope says it feels good and “right” that they’re back together. Carter says he never wants to be in that position ever again. She recalls the situation at Forrester and when he allowed Daphne to kiss him; Carter vows that Hope will never feel that level of pain from him ever again.

Finn offers Liam some water and asks if he’s thought about the treatment options he was presented with. Liam quotes Hamlet, noting that he has to laugh about it.

Daphne can’t understand why Steffy brought Hope back. She feels betrayed. Steffy understands why Daphne feels the way she does, but she admits it’s her own fault for the way Daphne views Hope. Steffy asks if this is more about Carter, and Daphne tearfully tells her that she never expected to feel the way she does.

Hope, in the meantime, is enjoying being back in Carter’s apartment…and back in his arms. He agrees wholeheartedly. She asks if they can have a game night soon, reminding him of her winning streak. He tells her to wait for a moment with her eyes closed. “No peeking!” he tells her. When he returns, he kisses her cheek and presents her with a glass of wine. In the span of time she had her eyes closed, he lit a bunch of candles so that she could have a little time without the weight of the world on her shoulders. They share a toast to making every moment count and being better than ever before. “To us,” they say as they clink their glasses.

Lawrence Saint-Victor in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy pours Daphne a drink and asks about Hope and Carter being back together. Daphne thought they were done for good, adding that she thought Hope was “recommitting” to Liam. Steffy tries to correct her, but Daphne insists that Carter thinks Hope is telling the truth about loving him more than Liam. Deuce (Tom Arnold) shows up to take Daphne to the airport and teases Steffy about enjoying a free trip on the company plane. Daphne and Steffy share a hug, with Steffy still in disbelief that her friend is leaving. Daphne thanks her friend for the experience. She never thought she’d enjoy working there and certainly never thought she’d fall in love, but she did.

Liam says he’s been thinking nonstop about the treatment and on the surface, if there was a treatment that could extend his life, it would be easy. But he knows that those treatments can cause awful side effects, having seen them with his mother. He doesn’t know if he could do that to his daughters. Liam tells Finn he’s not sure what to do.

Liam also wants to thank Finn, who says he hasn’t done anything. Liam says he wants to thank him for what’s coming when he’s gone. Finn tries to stop him, but Liam needs to say it. He needs Finn to know what it means when he’s not able to be there for his daughters. Finn, and hopefully Carter, too, will be there to “pick up my torch” with graduations, weddings and all of the events he’s going to miss. “I’d be honored,” Finn says, and the two men share a hug.

Deuce and Daphne share some champagne ahead of takeoff. Daphne looks out the window after he walks back to the cockpit, thinking about her kiss with Carter. She thinks about him saying that Hope was the woman for him. She sighs.

Carter tells Hope that she takes his breath away. He can’t think about his future without thinking of her. She’s the woman he’s always dreamed about. He never thought he’d have a wife or a family, and then she came along. And it’s funnier considering she’s been in front of him for a very long time. “My dream girl’s come to life,” he tells her, adding that he loves her and wants to make her happy. When he drops to one knee and pulls out a velvet box, she’s stunned. He tells her she’s the only woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with, and he asks if she’ll marry him. Hope, shocked, looks at the ring with wide eyes.