The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 6, 2025: Liam's mission

Steffy presses Liam to tell Hope about his condition in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 6, 2025.

We begin today in Malibu, where Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) share a hug. Steffy vows not to stop praying and not to stop looking for a miracle. Liam says she’s the strongest person he knows, and if anyone could will him to be healthy, it’s her. Liam wonders if his mission is not supposed to be living longer but to help Steffy and Hope get along, “that would be [his] miracle.”

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) tells Hope (Annika Noelle) not to give up on him. His actions are going to prove it to her. Deacon (Sean Kanan) walks in and says he told Carter to stay away from Hope.

Will (Crew Morrow) compliments Electra’s (Laneya Grace) jewelry, noting that it’s her birthstone. She’s impressed that he knows her birthstone. They share a kiss, and Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) walks in asking if they’ve seen Carter. They haven’t seen him in a while; Will says his car wasn’t in his parking spot. Electra wonders if he’s with Hope, knowing how much they care about each other.

Hope tells Deacon she can handle who can or can’t be in her life. Carter says he’ll leave them to talk, but he’s not giving up on them or their future. Once he’s gone, Deacon gives Hope a look, and she sighs.

Liam says if he could accomplish a truce between Steffy and Hope, it would be everything. Steffy can’t believe that’s what he’s thinking about. Liam says he’s dying, so using his remaining time to help people is what he wants to do. He gets dizzy suddenly as Finn (Tanner Novlan) walks in. Once they have him steadied, Steffy says she’s worried about him.

Steffy offers to get Liam more water, but he insists he feels better and won’t faint. Finn wants him to schedule another appointment with his medical team. He says they’re all staying hopeful and no one is giving up. Liam wonders if they need to be “realistic” about his condition. When he brings up his plan to repair the rift between Steffy and Hope, he says he wants to get them in a good place. Liam gets a notification that his ride is there and he’s going to talk to Hope to “lay some groundwork” for the truce. Steffy begs him to tell her the truth.

Daphne praises Electra’s latest design, but Electra admits she’s not sure where it fits in because she made it for the Hope for the Future collection. Daphne says it’s no secret that lots of people are glad Hope isn’t around. Carter walks in just as she says she thinks Carter is happier for it, too. Electra’s eyes widen, so everyone turns to see Carter standing there.

Deacon says he’s trying to look out for Hope, who tells him she can manage her own love life. He doesn’t understand why she’s giving him another chance. When there’s a knock at the door, Deacon threatens to go after Carter again. However, they’re both surprised to see Liam there. As he’s leaving, Deacon tells Hope that if she’s “looking for long-term happiness” she should look to Liam. Liam looks at them both in shock.

Electra and Will retreat to the design office, noting how awkward it was between Daphne and Carter. Electra can plainly see that Daphne is into Carter, and they wonder if Hope knows. Will wants to spend his time kissing her instead of talking about them.

Carter wants to know what he walked in on. Daphne has no problem telling him that she was talking about Hope and how Carter is better off without her.

Steffy tells Finn that this is very hard. He says it’s only going to get harder. Steffy is desperate to keep Liam from feeling pain. Finn loves the relationship Steffy has with Liam and says it sets a great example for Kelly to see her parents like that. Steffy admits they have a great relationship and says she never questioned Liam’s goodness. Like now, when he wants to focus on Hope and Steffy.

Liam says it’s nice that Deacon is trying to support matchmaking efforts with Hope, pointing out that he hasn’t been with Hope for a while. Deacon knows things were rough when she was with Liam, too, but he appreciates that Liam is a good man who gave him a beautiful granddaughter. When Deacon asks if Liam is seeing anyone, he says they could have a great future together. They miss the contemplative look on Liam’s face about the future. Once Deacon leaves, Liam says it was touching to hear those things. Liam says he’s “blessed” to have Hope in his life.

Will asks Electra about her work, telling her that she’s so talented. She’s happy to be there and happy that he’s in her life.

Daphne truly believes that Carter is better off without Hope, and that he should start fresh with her.

Finn asks Steffy if peace is possible with Hope. Steffy can’t believe that’s what Liam is thinking about right now. Steffy says he shares a child with Hope, and that’s why he needs to tell her the truth.

Hope tells Liam that they have a beautiful daughter, and Beth knows she’s loved and supported and that her father will always be there for her. Liam thanks Hope for helping to create this beautiful world for their daughter. He knows that when they separated, it wasn’t easy for Hope, but she always made sure Beth felt safe. Hope says she’ll always be safe because she has Hope and Liam there for her.

Hope can see that something is going on, and she wants to know what it is. He deflects and says he’s doing some “soul-searching” and looking at the world with a different lens. She thinks it sounds positive. He says there’s no one he appreciates more than Hope, and he reminds her of the trauma they experienced in Catalina, thinking that they lost Beth, only for him to be able to tell her that Beth was alive.

We see the flashback of the moment when Hope collapses into Liam’s arms at the joy of knowing Beth is alive, healthy and happy. “She’s smart like her mom,” he says. When Liam breaks down in tears, Hope says they still get to share all of the milestones with her together. Hope begs him to tell her what’s wrong, and he hears Steffy’s voice in his head telling him it’s time to let Hope know what’s going on.