The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 5, 2025: Liam reveals his wish for Hope and Steffy

Liam (Scott Clifton) thanks Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for taking care of him and letting him stay there. Steffy says she talked to Finn about trying to find a specialist, and she feels terrible she can’t do more. She wishes he would tell everyone about his prognosis, but he feels like he just wants people to be happy. That’s why he told Hope (Annika Noelle) to go back to Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Carter asks Hope to come back to him, but she reminds him that she wasn’t the one who left.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that she sees a future for them. She stayed at the office and in their home because she knows they’re meant to be together. That’s why she’s still there and why they’re having this conversation. “Because we’re still devoted to each other,” she says. Ridge thought she was there because she loves the company and the work. She does, she says, but she loves him, too. She says he can’t avoid the truth about them. All Ridge needs to do is open his heart and come back to her.

Steffy doesn’t think Hope and Carter were a “dream team” and asks if Liam really feels that way. He says he does think so. He knows Hope differently, and he hasn’t seen her inner light in a long time. Since she and Carter broke up, he hasn’t seen it in her, and he thinks people should be happy with the time they have left.

Hope points out that Carter chose Ridge and the Forresters over her, and he didn’t even tell her he was going to give the company back to them. Carter says he wants her back, and he doesn’t want to spend another moment without her.

Brooke tells Ridge she can’t read his mind, but she knows where his heart belongs. “I’m with Taylor,” he says. She knows he doesn’t want to hurt her, but she tells him he can’t deny his feelings. “It’s time to come home,” she tells him.

Liam says he’s looking at the world differently. Hope being with Carter made her happy, and “outside forces” tore them apart. Steffy reminds him of what Carter and Hope did, but Liam says that everyone looks past what’s really important. He points to her marriage to Finn and all of their struggles, and yet they’re still together. “Happiness is the point of everything,” he tells her. Making people happy is all he wants to do. Steffy truly admires it. She knows how much he cares about Hope, and she knows Hope cares about Liam. That’s why she deserves to know.

Hope says Carter is saying all the right things. But he let her go, allowing Ridge and Steffy to force her out. He acknowledges that he made a mistake, but he wants to be with her and wants to find a way back together.

Brooke holds Ridge close and says she misses being close to him. She wants him to be honest with her. He steps back and says he’s being honest with her. He hasn’t forgotten the moments they shared, but he’s with Taylor, and he wants to be a man of his word. He needs Brooke’s help to keep it.

Steffy reminds Liam that he has a child with Hope, and she needs to know. Liam is worried that Beth will find out, but she points out that Liam is living there and Kelly doesn’t know. Steffy says Hope needs time to be prepared for this, but he argues that she can prepare at the right time. He knows Steffy is worried, and the fact that Steffy is worried about Hope shows him that he’s doing the right thing. He would love it if he could bring peace between them.

Hope says it’s not that simple. She says she misses him, his jokes and his cooking. She misses how he makes her feel. She misses everything about him and how his love feels like “sunshine.” He made her feel safe, but that’s why she can’t forget what happened, because it took away that feeling of safety.

If he were committed to Taylor, Brooke says, he wouldn’t feel this way. He thinks it’s the exact opposite. He insists he’s not going to let her down. Brooke says running to Taylor was a knee-jerk reaction and wonders if he’s going to let that decision be the rest of his life.

Thorsten Kaye in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Hope wants to believe Carter, but she doesn't know what he can do to convince her. She knows he’s a good man and was trying to do the right thing. It’s when he didn’t consider her needs that it hurt her. Carter says he needs a chance, but Hope says she needs to be sure. Carter tells her to take all the time she needs, and he’ll be there waiting for her. He promises not to break her heart again.

Liam says he caused the rift between her and Hope and wants to fix it. Steffy says that if he were the reason, they would have patched it up a long time ago. They both love him, she says, and there was friction and jealousy. Liam says they still don’t get along, and he wants to be the reason Steffy and Hope can come back together. He wants to know that when he’s gone, his daughters and their mothers will be close. He has to set things up so that “when the time comes,” they can support each other. Steffy isn’t there yet, and he knows he has a lot of work to do. Liam is so grateful to have Steffy in his life and in his daughter’s life. Steffy says they have been through so much over the years.

She mentions the time he disappeared, and she thought she lost him. In a flashback, we see the moment when Liam came running down the beach toward her. They held each other close. She says she prayed so hard that day to see him again, and she says that she, Hope, Beth and Kelly won’t lose him this time, either.