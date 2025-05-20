The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 20, 2025: Ridge blindsided

Ridge finds out that Hope is back in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 20, 2025.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) arrives to find out from Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that Hope (Annika Noelle) has been rehired. He didn’t know anything about it and asks them both about what changed.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is at home thinking about the conversation he overheard between Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton).

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) greets Finn (Tanner Novlan) after he gets done surfing. She’s praying for good news with the latest scans, but when Liam walks in he says she needs to keep praying because the new scans show no change. He says it means there’s “no chance” for him. He apologizes for being the “worst houseguest” as he faces his death. He’s still hoping for a miracle but he's losing hope.

Ridge wants to know what caused the big change. Hope explains that she and Steffy came to an agreement that they should put their past behind them. Hope says they’re in a better place, and now she hopes that she can build another relationship, too.

Carter looks back at photos he took with Hope at Christmas, but thoughts of her conversation with Liam have him frustrated.

Steffy tells Finn and Liam that she talked to Hope the night before, and there were more tears, which upsets Liam. But Steffy says they will get through this. She says that she and Hope have been at war for a long time, and she never thought they would patch up their relationship. But they have some things in common, including their love for their daughters and for Liam. So they’re putting their differences aside, which brings tears to Liam’s eyes. She says they’ve wasted so much time with the rivalry, and they’re going to fix things.

Hope says she and Carter were trying to do the right thing, but they went around it wrong. She and Steffy are trying to repair their relationship, and she wants to regain Ridge’s trust. He says he cares about her and used to think of her as a daughter. She hopes he can feel that way again, and he praises her newfound self-awareness. She says she’s been thinking about things differently these days. Brooke asks if Carter knows that Hope is back at Forrester, but she says he doesn’t know yet. Brooke tells her he would want to hear it from her, so Hope calls him.

Carter answers, and Hope says she has news. He suggests that she come to his loft so they can talk face to face. Hope tells Brooke and Ridge that she’s going to go talk to Carter, and then she’ll be back to work. Brooke says this is what Carter wanted, and she hopes it brings them back together. Hope says it’s a nice change, as it’s something to finally look forward to.

Now alone, Ridge says this was quite a surprise. Brooke says she was surprised when Hope told her the night before. She’s relieved that they’re working things out. Ridge suggests Brooke send a text to Steffy. He’s just surprised by it all. Brooke says that they’re both powerful women and can imagine what they can accomplish together. Ridge questions the timing.

Liam is so thrilled that Hope and Steffy patched things up. Steffy tells him that they want to make him happy, but she stops him from taking the blame. They’re both adults, and it was never him. They’re going to work hard to put it all behind them. Steffy says she wants to create a relationship that would make Liam happy.

Scott Clifton in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Carter gets ready for his guest, but he can’t stop thinking about Hope’s words to Liam. When Hope knocks at the door, he answers it and welcomes her inside. She says it’s good to see him, but he ignores it and asks what the news is. When she says she’s back at Forrester Creations, he’s stunned. She explains that Steffy rehired her, which shocks him. He’s genuinely happy for her and wants to know what happened. Hope says that she and Steffy have been thinking about how short and unpredictable life can be, and that it’s something she and Liam reminded them of. When she mentions Liam, he asks if that’s why she’s there to see him. He presses her to see if there’s something else she wants to tell him about Liam.

Brooke always wanted their daughters to get along, and Ridge is very happy, too, though he stops Brooke from calling it a miracle. Brooke says that if Hope and Steffy can smooth things out, then surely she and Ridge can, too.

Liam says Hope wants to spend time with him, and so does Steffy. Finn agrees that he wants that, too. Finn gets a text from Grace, and she wants to talk about an update from the neuro team with some options for his future.

Hope asks why Carter is asking about Liam and wonders if he’s heard something. Carter says he spoke to Brooke and talked about their love for each other, and Daphne overheard. He says Daphne said Hope would break his heart and that Hope will go back to Liam. Carter says Hope has a history with him, but he still told Daphne that he had faith in their future. He admits that he went back to Brooke’s house, and she was “busy” with Liam. It all clicks for Hope as Carter says that he overheard everything with Liam. Carter’s anger comes through as he says she turned to Liam without telling him about it. Hope tells him he’s not a fool, and that he’s amazing. She says she’s missed him so much. She tells him he’s the man she wants to be with, and she hugs him, making him even more confused.