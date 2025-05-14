The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 14, 2025: Hope pledges to fight

Liam comes to terms with Hope knowing the truth in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for May 14, 2025.

We begin with Liam (Scott Clifton) realizing that Hope (Annika Noelle) knows his secret. She looks at him with tears in her eyes as he looks upset.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Finn (Tanner Novlan) that she knows Liam will be upset, but she stands by her decision because Hope shares a daughter with him, and she needs to be prepared. “It had to be done,” she says.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is in the office, but his mind is far away from work. He’s thinking back to his time with Hope. When Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in, she asks if everything is ok. Carter says he’s been thinking about Hope. He can’t lie about it, he’s very distracted, and he doesn't think it’s right to be at Forrester Creations without Hope. He knows Steffy was the one who objected, keeping Hope from returning. He doesn’t regret his decision, but listening to his conscience might have cost him the greatest woman in his life.

Finn says he understands why Steffy told Hope. He asks how she took the news, and Steffy says she was “shocked” and “devastated.”

Liam wants to know how Hope found out. He asks if it was Steffy, and when she nods, he confirms that he is dying, which only makes Hope sob even harder.

Brooke knows things aren’t great between Carter and Hope, but she points out that he did what he did because he thought her line was safe, and he was in shock when he learned that Eric and Ridge weren’t going to keep their word. She knows he’s a good man and she’s on his side. She even says that she had a conversation with Deacon about him being the right man for Hope.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Steffy says Hope thought she was there to talk business, but when she started to cry, Hope realized it was something much worse. Steffy says Hope was grateful she told her the news, but she wasn’t able to accept the news, even though Steffy said the tumor was inoperable and Liam didn’t want anyone to know. Finn agrees. Steffy says the look on Hope’s face was so sad, and she knows she’s the only one who understands what Hope is going through.

Liam says he was trying to avoid hurting people when he made Steffy and Finn promise not to say anything. But he says Steffy was adamant that Hope knew about it. Hope is glad for it, because she wants to be there for him. She’s having a hard time realizing that it’s not enough time, and they can’t lose him.

Carter agrees that Hope’s feelings for him haven’t changed, but she’s trying to protect herself after he hurt her. Brooke says Hope will see the truth someday, and she pleads with him not to give up on her.

Finn notes that it’s strange to be in the same situation with Hope. Steffy says they fought so much over Liam for so long, and now they both share a friendship with him. Finn thinks they will have to come together to help their daughters get through this and to help each other.

Hope says Steffy must have been terrified to find Liam unconscious. Liam says she got him to the hospital, and then he tells her about the surgery for the brain bleed, which happens to be the reason for the hat. And then he got the news. Hope insists that there has to be some option for him, or an experimental treatment. She can’t understand how his team of doctors is so good, they’re just letting him die. Liam says the last thing he wants to do is leave them. He’s going to miss so much, and he wanted to see it, but he won’t be able to have that. He says the silver lining to his situation is that he’s so much more aware of how precious life is. He still has so much to live for.

Annika Noelle in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Carter thanks Brooke for her support, and Brooke says she’s seen a lot of heartache with Hope, but then Carter came along, and it seemed like her time to be happy and fulfilled. She tells Carter that Hope loves him and to not give up on her.

Steffy is about to check on Liam, but then she realizes he’s probably with Hope. She wonders if he’ll know she told him. But she stands by her decision, because he needs all the support he can get.

Liam says he’s always felt lucky, but it took this horrible thing to realize how lucky he is. She loves that he can find blessings in this. He says he had the best mom, breaking down into tears as he talks about how great she was. And even though Bill was a handful, he gave him two brothers. And then he ended up with Hope and Beth and Steffy and Kelly, and it’s all so much that he can’t justify being angry.

He doesn’t want to spend the rest of his time being upset, instead, he wants to see everyone making the most of their lives. Hope wipes his tears and tells him that they all appreciate every moment they have with him. Liam apologizes for not telling her, but she reminds him that people love him and they want to be there for him. He doesn’t want to see pity or to die as a burden. She implores him to allow the people in his life to be there for him, to not make the decision for them. He loves her for that. She apologizes for taking his love for granted, but he promises that he’s always going to be with her, one way or another. “I am with you, always,” he says.