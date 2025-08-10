TV tonight: our highlights for Monday, August 11, including the final episode of SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters

Here's our TV tonight picks for Monday, August 11 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters, ITV1, 9 pm

Having undergone an intensive diving course in the Bahamas, our seven celebs - Ade Adepitan, Helen George, Sir Lenny Henry, Ross Noble, Dougie Poynter, Lucy Punch and Rachel Riley - have (mostly) risen to every challenge thrown at them, and undoubtedly had their preconceptions about sharks challenged along the way. Now, they’re preparing for their final challenge of diving with tiger sharks - but will their diving mentors agree that they’ve proven themselves capable? If you’ve been put off by the sensationalist title, think again: this series has been a smart, compassionate and moving look at what fascinating creatures sharks are - and why it’s our duty to protect them.

Fake or Fortune? BBC1, 9 pm

A painting of a young woman with her arms around an urn, bought for $200 by a couple from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, intrigues Fiona Bruce and Philip Mould this week, as they try to determine if it’s a genuine Angelica Kauffman. Laura and Pat have kept the artwork tucked away in a cupboard, but now they want to know if it’s worth selling. It has all the hallmarks of being by Swiss-born Kauffman, one of the 18th century’s greatest artists, who was a founding female member of the Royal Academy of Art. And while Fiona uses her detective skills stateside, Philip awaits delivery of the potential masterpiece in London. Could the engraving of a poem in the corner offer a clue to its authenticity?

Celebs Go Dating, E4, 9 pm

Series 14 welcomes six new famous faces looking for love – Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins, singers Jon Lee and Kerry Katona, presenter Christine McGuinness, Too Hot to Handle’s Louis Russell, and (joining later) quizzer Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett. The first week brings a twist – the daters are sent to Ibiza, so will it be holiday romance or clambering to get on the plane back home? Continues until Thursday.

The Gilded Age, Sky Atlantic, 9 pm

We’re on a knife-edge, literally, in tonight’s opening sequence, which resolves last week’s shocking cliffhanger. Then it’s back to The Gilded Age’s MO of society events, with two summer parties. The young couples – Larry and Marian, and Dr Kirkland and Peggy – are facing ‘calamity and heartbreak’ and aren’t sure they’ll attend, thanks to perceived reputations. But Bertha (Carrie Coon) challenges such convention when she decides to invite divorcees to her ball. With veiled exchanges, stolen glances and beautiful gowns, it’s a fitting finale to The Gilded Age season 3, which has been, as a 19th-century New York socialite might say, another triumph.