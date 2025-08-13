How to watch Alien: Earth online or on TV from around the world
The first TV series in the Alien franchise
It's surprising that we've waited almost 50 years, but the first-ever Alien TV show is finally here. Alien: Earth premiered on Wednesday, August 13 and this guide will help you figure out how to watch it.
US cable: FX (live TV streaming)
US streaming: Hulu
International streaming: Disney Plus
As the name lets on, Alien: Earth takes place on our own dear planet. It follows the consequences of a deep space research vessel crash landing onto Earth, as a team of soldiers investigate the crash and... well, it's called Alien, right?
There's an impressive cast which includes Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther and Babou Ceesay and Alien: Earth was created by Noah Hawley who also created the Fargo TV show.
If you're a big fan of the classic horror and sci-fi franchise we've also got a guide on how to watch the Alien movies in order but this article will help you fire out how to watch Alien: Earth.
How to watch Alien: Earth in the US
You can choose between watching Alien: Earth on cable or on streaming in the US, and the first of those two will let you see it earlier.
So, cable first: the show will air on the FX channel, with episodes airing at 8 pm ET/PT every Tuesday beginning on Tuesday, August 12. The only exception is episode 2, which airs 90 minutes after the first on the 12th.
If you don't currently have FX as part of your cable plan, several live TV streaming services offer the channel on at least one tier including Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.
Your other option is to stream episodes when they release, with Hulu broadcasting every episode.
Each will hit Hulu the day after they air on FX, so two on Wednesday, August 13 and one every Wednesday going forward.
Hulu starts at $9.99 per month though various Hulu deals let you save money (there are some bundles too).
How to watch Alien: Earth in the UK
To watch Alien: Earth in the UK, you can do so the day after its US release.
Disney Plus is the way to go about it; a subscription to this streamer starts at £4.99 per month for the ad-enabled tier or £7.99 for ad-free.
Episodes release every Wednesday with two hitting Disney's streamer on Wednesday, August 13 and a new one landing on that same day each week.
How to watch Alien: Earth in Australia
As in the UK, and basically all of the rest of the world, Alien: Earth will air on Disney Plus in Australia.
The release date remains the same around the world: two episodes will premiere on Wednesday, August 13 and new ones will come weekly until all 8 are out.
