Alien: Earth — cast, plot and everything we know about the Alien TV series

For 45 years, the Alien movie franchise has seen the Xenomorphs terrorize poor groups of humans on various spaceships and planets (most recently in the 2024 movie Alien: Romulus), but now the iconic movie monsters are coming to Earth via a brand new TV series from Noah Hawley.

Hawley has already put his own spin on one iconic movie for FX, with the anthology series Fargo, now he looks to do the same with Alien: Earth. The series is executive produced by Ridley Scott, so the mastermind behind it all is providing some influence as well. Add in an all-star cast and there are a lot of pieces in place that could make this a must-watch series.

So when can you watch Alien: Earth? We dive into that and everything else we know about the TV series directly below.

We don't have an exact release date for Alien: Earth at this time, but it is going to premiere in 2025.

The series is also going to be an FX on Hulu show, meaning that you must have the Hulu streaming service in order to watch. Whenever the show premieres in the UK, it'll presumably be available on Disney Plus.

If you want to make a guess at when Alien: Earth could premiere, Hulu did have a big series premiere in the early days of 2024, Murder at the End of the World. If a similar strategy is followed, perhaps we won’t have to wait too long into the new year for Alien: Earth to debut.

Alien: Earth cast

In line with Alien tradition, the lead of the series is going to be a presumably bad-ass female character, here played by Sydney Chandler. Chandler truly started to break out in the last few years, with roles in the TV shows Pistol and Sugar, as well as the movie Don't Worry Darling, but this appears to be her first lead role.

A strong supporting cast is joining her in Alien: Earth. Alew Lawther (Andor), Timothy Olyphant (Justified: City Primeval), Essie Davis (Exposure), Samuel Blenkin (Mary & George), Babou Ceesay (Shardlake), David Rysdahl (Fargo season 5), Adrian Edmondson (3 Body Problem), Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger), Jonathan Ajayi (Vigil), Erana James (The Wilds) , Lily Newmark (A Gentleman in Moscow), Diem Camille (Alex Rider) and Moe Bar-El (Tehran).

Alien: Earth plot

Here is the official synopsis for Alien: Earth:

"When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat."

Alien: Earth trailer

It could be a bit before we get an official trailer, but we do have a teaser trailer for Alien: Earth to hold us over for now. Watch it directly below: