Meet the Fargo Season 5 cast: who's who in the crime drama

Fargo season 5, Noah Hawley’s critically acclaimed anthology series inspired by the Coen Brothers 1996 classic, returns to FX on November 21. As with previous seasons, this small-screen force of nature is bringing with it a veritable who's who of acclaimed actors to stir up some small-town chaos as part of the Fargo season 5 cast.

The Fargo TV series has always had an impressive reputation for getting the most spectacular performances out of its ensembles, including past alumni such as Martin Freeman & Billy Bob Thorton, Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons, Ewan McGregor & Carrie Coon and Chris Rock & Jessie Buckley.

Who makes up this year's all-star line up of Fargo cast members? Let's take a look.

Juno Temple as Dorothy "Dot" Lyon

Juno Temple in Fargo (Image credit: Frank W Ockenfels III/FX)

Ever charming Emmy-nominee Juno Temple sheds the "nice girl" persona of Ted Lasso's Keely Jones to portray Dot Lyon, a small-town Midwestern housewife hiding some darker secrets. Dot, is a "wolf in sheep's clothing," as this season appears to revolve around her ably and lethally dispatching of two would-be kidnappers, which sets off a chain reaction of events.

Temple has proven herself to be an incredibly versatile actress, having accomplished a multitude of wonderful performances in movies such as The Dark Knight Rises, Black Mass and Maleficent, and the recent tv mini-series The Offer. However, audiences and fans everywhere adore her Emmy-nominated performance as Keely in Ted Lasso; often acting as one of the central sources of kindness, heart and positivity on the hit series. To see her portray a fairly lethal character on the run from the law is an exciting departure for her.

Jon Hamm as Sheriff Roy Tillman

Jon Hamm in Fargo (Image credit: Michelle Faye/FX)

Sheriff Roy Tillman is pursuing Dot throughout the season, played here by Jon Hamm. The Fargo franchise has seen its share of legendary law enforcement figures, who often represent the epitome of justice within this shared universe. Naturally Frances McDormand's legendary Marge Gunderson set the blueprint for characters like Allison Tolman's Molly Solverson, Patrick Willson's Lou Solverson and Carrie Coon's Gloria Burgle. Will Hamm's Roy Tillman be next?

Hamm Instantly becoming a television icon for his Emmy-winning portrayal of Don Draper from Mad Men, but showed his range with Emmy-nominated work for both drama and comedy, including guest stints in 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. He's also done some terrific work on film, appearing in some Baby Driver, Bridesmaids and Top Gun: Maverick.

Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lorraine Lyon

Jennifer Jason Leigh in Fargo (Image credit: Michelle Faye/FX)

Academy Award-nominee (The Hateful Eight) Jennifer Jason Leigh is portraying Dot's mother-in-law, Lorraine Lyon. Lorraine is said to be a wealthy, opportunistic CEO for a large debt collection agency, who, according to FX, will be helpful to anyone useful to her.

In addition to The Hateful Eight, Leigh has been a Hollywood icon since her chilling performance in Single White Female. She also received immense acclaim for her roles in Dolores Claiborne, Anomalisa and The Anniversary Party, which she co-wrote and co-directed with Alan Cumming. Leigh is a tremendous talent, who can play ruthless and chilling in a heartbeat, but also charming, cunning and vulnerable. Watching her make her Fargo debut will be exciting.

Joe Keery as Gator Tillman

Joe Keery in Fargo (Image credit: Michelle Faye/FX)

Stranger Things star Joe Keery portrays the son of Roy Tillman, Gator. Given the legendary status of his father, Gator is desperate to prove himself, but he is something of a snake. Based on the trailers, one can assume a sense of entitlement, but also naivety, may spell trouble for the young officer attempting to follow in his father's footsteps.

Keery is naturally the charming Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, but has also made his way to breakout box office smashes, like 2021's Free Guy. Next year, he'll be toplining Keir O'Donnell's Marmalade and the Liam Neeson action movie Cold Storage, before filming Stranger Things season 5.

Lamorne Morris as Deputy Witt Farr

Lamorne Morris in Fargo (Image credit: Michelle Faye/FX)

Lamorne Morris of New Girl and Hulu's Woke is portraying Witt Farr; a character said to be both fair and reliable. Farr is a likable force of small town justice, and, based on the trailers, a source of comic relief.

Morris, as previously mentioned, rose to fame playing Winston on New Girl, but has appeared in huge hits like Game Night and Barbershop: The Next Cut. He also co-hosts a New Girl podcast called Welcome to Our Show alongside co-stars Zooey Deschanel and Hannah Simone.

Richa Moorjani as Deputy Indira Olmstead

Richa Moorjani in Fargo (Image credit: Michelle Faye/FX)

Fresh from her critically acclaimed performance in Netflix's Never Have I Ever, Richa Moorjani is proving to the world she can handle Fargo-life, starring as Deputy Indira Olmstead. According to FX's website, the character is described as a practical law enforcement deputy, who his single-handedly supporting her household while her husband attempts to become a PGA pro-golfer.

Following appearances in 9-1-1 and Home Economics, Moorjani exploded into the scene as Kamala Nandiwadal in Never Have I Ever. She'll continue her rise to fame through this season of Fargo.

Sam Spruell as Ole Munch

Sam Spruell in Fargo (Image credit: Michelle Faye/FX)

Looking to fill the role of the small-town psychopathic agent of chaos, ala Lorne Malvo or VM Varga, is Sam Spruell's Ole Munch. With an already memorable, unhinged look (and bowl cut), this character always seems to be have a horrible weapon at the ready, from machine guns to axes. Spruell is the perfect actor to portray what appears to be an unstoppable force of evil, who (as described by FX’s website) is "relentless as the sea," with "the forces of physics [being unapplicable] to him."

Spruell has appeared in several villainous roles over the years, including antagonist Oleg Malankov from Taken 3, and creepy henchman Finn from Snow White and the Huntsman.

Dave Foley as Danish Graves

Dave Foley in Fargo (Image credit: Michelle Faye/FX)

Danish Graves is Lorraine Lyon's in-house counsel and primary advisor. He's described as a "country club type, who has never been in a real fight" (so don't let the eye patch fool you). He sees himself as a heavyweight, but as FX teases for the character, really he just holds Lorraine's spit bucket.

Dave Foley brings Danish Graves to life. The award-winning actor, writer and producer is one of the founding members of the comedy sketch group The Kids in the Hall, while also starring in TV shows like NewsRadio, Dr. Ken and Justified. On the movie side he's starred in A Bug's Life, The Wrong Guy and Blast from the Past.

