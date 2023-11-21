How to watch Fargo season 5: stream the black comedy online from anywhere

The eagerly awaited Fargo season 5 premieres on November 21 in the US, with the pitch-black comedy revealing a whole new cast led by Juno Temple’s midwestern housewife Dot Lyon, and Jon Hamm’s Bible-thumping sheriff Roy Tillman.

US viewers can watch Fargo season 5 from Tuesday, November 21 on FX. Australians can watch it free on SBS from Wednesday, November 22. It's streaming on Prime Video in the UK. If you’re traveling away from home right now, you can still watch Fargo season 5 from anywhere with a VPN.

The previous four seasons of Fargo had their own distinct storylines, but each new plot almost always has it roots in the past. If you paid close attention you may have noticed some of the intricate threads connecting them.

For instance, Hanzee Dent, who was raised alongside the Gerhardt family in season two, started a new life after facial reconstructive surgery and went on to become Moses Tripoli, the leader of the Kansas City Mob in season one. And in season three, the escaped prisoner Nikki Swango was handcuffed to another prisoner, who just so happened to be Mr Wrench, the deaf hitman from season one.

While it remains to be seen if Fargo season 5 will hold a mirror up to its past, it's always fun searching for callbacks and Easter eggs.

The 10-part miniseries has been hailed as an emphatic return to form in early reviews, partly due to the new baddie, Ole Munch (Sam Spruell), who looks like a worthy successor to David Thewlis’ VM Varga and Billy Bob Thornton’s Lorne Malvo, so read on below as we explain how to watch Fargo season 5 online now – from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Fargo season 5 in the US

You've got two different options when it comes to watching Fargo season 5 in the US.

Firstly, you can watch the show on cable. The show debuts on FX with a double-header from 10 pm ET/PT on Tuesday, November 21.

After that, a new episode will come out each Tuesday, with the 10-parter wrapping up on January 16.

FX is a cable channel that's available to cord-cutters on several live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV (with its Hollywood Extra add-on), YouTube TV, Fubo or DirecTV Stream.

Your other option is Hulu, with each episode arriving on the streaming service a day after airing on FX. It joins all the previous seasons of the show on the platform.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad-enabled plan, or $17.99 per month for its ad-free one. And both plans offer a 30-day FREE trial to new subscribers. Some people choose to sign up via the Disney Bundle too: at $9.99 you get Hulu and Disney Plus, while $14.99 per month gets you those two and live sports and more with ESPN Plus.

A new app combining Disney Plus and Hulu will be released in December, though it will only be available to people who subscribe to both streaming services.

How to watch Fargo season 5 online in the UK

Fargo season 5 is being released on Prime Video in the UK on Wednesday, November 22.

You can also watch previous instalments of the show on Prime Video.

Prime Video is one of the perks of an Amazon Prime subscription. It costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year to sign up to Prime, and doing so gets you a few benefits beyond Prime Video: there's next-day shopping on the massive online store, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, Deliveroo Plus and more.

How to watch Fargo season 5 in Australia

You'll be able to watch Fargo season 5 for free on SBS in Australia, starting Wednesday, November 22. Broadcast times vary, but episodes typically air at around 9pm AEDT.

SBS is completely free to use, and you can also catch episodes live and on-demand on the SBS on Demand streaming service.

How to watch Fargo season 5 online from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Fargo season 5 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

The first two episodes of Fargo season 5 will be released on FX in the US on Tuesday, November 21, with subsequent instalments coming out one-by-one each week. See below for the full episode release schedule.

