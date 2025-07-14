Under a Dark Sun ending explained: Arnaud's murderer is finally exposed

Under a Dark Sun is a new French murder mystery on Netflix starring Ava Baya as a young mother accused of murder. Here’s everything that happened in the sixth and final episode...

The action starts one year earlier. A woman is writing to Arnaud about constructing perfume and how you use different notes for its layers. It's Alba’s mother, Nadia. She writes: "Do you know what has clung to my skin for 24 years? The smell of flowers and soil. The day I gave birth to my daughter in your fields. That is my base note.

"My heart note is the memory of her crying when that same day, the nurse took her away from me. My top note is a mix of guilt and anger. You made me believe that because she wasn't planned, because I didn't even know that I was pregnant, that the only solution was to abandon her.

"I thought that if I forced myself to forget her, she would vanish. I rebuilt everything. Far away from Grasse, far away from the young woman who had nothing. Who was nothing. Now, I’m pregnant again. Apart from my doctor, no one knows that I've carried a child before. Since this child has been growing inside me, the scent of the past has resurfaced. It follows me." She continues that she feels ashamed of her cowardice. All she thinks of is the daughter she abandoned, and it’s time to pay for the mistakes of the past.

She says she's not giving Arnaud a choice; she's found her daughter, Alba. Nadia says they’re both going to ask for Alba’s forgiveness, and Arnaud is going to give her his precious roses. And she signs off the letter.

Béatrice is alive!

Béatrice fights for her life

Back in the present, we thought Béatrice was dead, but she's not! Alba is desperately trying to save her. Alba cries for help. Two people finally come and find that she has a weak pulse. They ask who Alba is and ask each other if Joséphine is secure.

Lucie tries to find Mathieu. She finds a scene of destruction in the house.

The cop arrives at the clinic, but Alba has fled. He tells his colleagues the suspect is on the run. Surely he's worked out by now, Alba isn’t behind all this. Apparently not!

Alba hasn't left the clinic. She hides in a room.

Béatrice is in a bad way, while Alba frantically tries to get blood off her hands. The medics give Béatrice adrenaline in a desperate bid to save her. Béatrice has a weird vision of herself at the roulette table with Arnaud as the croupier.

Leo wakes and calls out for his mum, but there’s no sign of her.

Alba finds Joséphine’s room. Alba finds a book on the floor, which looks like the one Manon gave her brother. Joséphine doesn’t want Alba to look at it.

Alba shows her a photo of her mother and asks if she recognizes her. Josephine recognizes Naida. Josephine remembers blood being around Nadia. They find Alba, but she locks the door and continues to talk to Josephine.

Joséphine recalls Nadia giving birth. She found Nadia and her baby, she remembers. She recalls Nadia passing out. She wanted to take Nadia to the hospital, but she remembers the doctors didn’t want her with them. She remembers being left alone for hours, except by Arnaud. Joséphine believes Arnaud was frightened because it was his baby. We see Arnaud saying he's always been on Joséphine’s side and brought her into the family, talking Mathieu into marrying her. He wants her to keep the fact that he got another woman pregnant a secret from Béatrice and Mathieu.

Alba asks Joséphine why Arnaud lied, saying Mathieu is her dad. This triggers a memory in Joséphine.

We see Joséphine shouting at Arnaud. "Stop pretending. I've kept my side of the bargain for 10 years. You've been lying to me this whole time! Mathieu told me everything. His affair with Nadia! I know that you're not the child's father. It's Mathieu."

Arnaud makes out she’s mad, and that it's all in her head.

Joséphine, traumatized by the memory, throws Alba to the ground, shouting "No."

Mathieu is on a beach, remembering being with Nadia. He walks into the sea looking like he might take his own life.

Lucie is in her car, looking for Mathieu. She gets a call that Béatrice is in a coma.

Leo tries to call Alba, but gets no answer. He calls Hadrien. He asks him if he can ask Manon to track Alba down.

Alba is talking to the head of the clinic, who says her predecessor admitted Joséphine, not her. The cop is confused. Alba says Arnaud wanted to destroy Joséphine, and that’s why he got her admitted. Alba tells the cop that Mathieu is her dad, not Arnaud. At that point, Manon walks in.

Manon goes to see her mother, Joséphine. She cries on her as she gets no response. Alba picks up the book. Manon asks where she found the book, and Alba says her and says someone has ripped a page out with a message on it. Manon tells Alba the message she wrote in the book for her brother. It was mum’s favorite, she explains. Alba asks if Hadrien has read Joséphine the book and how long Hadrien has known she's there. Alba asks Manon why Hadrien would hide that he’d found their mum? She says she doesn’t know.

Alba says Arnaud's murder was never about the inheritance; it was revenge. She thinks Hadrien killed Arnaud to avenge his mother. Alba continues that Hadrien set her up for Arnaud’s murder because he also blamed her for what happened to her mother.

Alba asks Manon to call her brother now. Manon looks at her phone, and there’s a message from him saying Alba is acting insane and he’s picked up Leo, who's a mess. Alba is stopped on the way to save Leo by the cop, so she headbutts him and grabs his gun! She knocks another cop out of the way and drives off.

Hadrien is with Leo, and they are shooting arrows. Hadrien takes off his jumper and, in doing so, exposes his tattoo. Leo thinks he recognises it as the one belonging to his kidnapper! Manon begs Alba not to hurt her brother, and Alba says he's her brother as well, as Mathieu is her dad. Manon says everyone in her family wears a mask, and so she has as well.

Under a Dark Sun ending explained: Manon is the killer

Manon has been behind it all

We see Manon looking through photos of Alba and Arnaud’s will. And we see Manon was the one who sent Alba the text message offering the job, pretending to be from Arnaud. And we see Manon pulling the trigger, killing Arnaud!!

Manon, back in the present, tells Alba she had the perfect plan, but Alba ruined everything.

We flashback to see Manon directing Valentin, telling him that unless he goes along with her, he will report him to the police for his crimes. And we then see that Manon has the exact same tattoo as her brother, and that's the one Leo saw! Hadrien is innocent.

We also see Manon carrying a knife to attack Béatrice. Manon then says to Alba, "You've made me do the only thing I detest, improvise." And she grabs the steering wheel! Alba loses control of the car, and it rolls many times.

Lucie finds Mathieu beside the sea and hugs him. "There’s something I need to tell you," says Lucie.

Petrol drips from the wrecked car. Alba is alive. Manon seems to have gone. Alba picks up the gun and exits the car.

An injured Manon staggers into the house. She finds an unresponsive Hadrien at the bottom of some steps in the garden. Then we see he has an arrow stuck in him, Leo has shot him dead with an arrow!

Alba arrives, and Leo says he didn't mean it and says Hardien has a tattoo. Manon says she will admit everything, but Alba will lose everything too, as Leo will go to prison. Pretty sure he'd have a very good defence being a child, having been recently kidnapped and having a very good reason for thinking that the man he killed was his abductor, but there you go!

Alba says they'll say Hadrien is the killer, and then Leo can say it was self-defence. “Our silence for yours,” she says. Alba points the gun at Manon, and Leo screams at her not to pull the trigger.

We move forward in time and see the house empty.

Alba is working in a fast food restaurant. She ends her shift and looks at a photo of her mum. Alba has got a new flat and shows Leo. He worries that they can't afford it, but she says they can now that she has a job.

Leo says he can't stop thinking about what happened. Alba says nothing happened apart from what they told the police. Alba says she’s taking his fear away from him, and they hug.

Alba gets a phone call and returns to the house, which has a for sale sign. Alba goes in and hears voices. She steps into the room, and Béatrice is talking to Mathieu. Lucie is also there. "Look who’s returned," sniffs Béatrice. She asks if the mystery buyer asked Alba to be there, and she replies that it was their lawyer.

Béatrice says that Alba won’t see a penny because it turned out she wasn't Arnaud’s daughter. Alba says that’s fine; she wants nothing. Lucie doesn't want to sell.

Manon turns up! Béatrice doesn’t remember that Manon was her attacker. Lucie says Hadrien got what he wanted: the fall of the family and the house. Mathieu tells her to stop talking like that and that he has to sell, otherwise he’d die.

Béatrice thanks Alba for saving her life. Béatrice asks Alba to share a glass of champagne with her, as this will be the last time they see each other. They all toast "the family".

Nadia then walks in! She smiles at Alba, and she smiles back. Nadia is obviously the mystery buyer. It seems Manon has escaped justice. But we're sure Nadia will give Alba and Leo the house, a happy ending of sorts.