Under a Dark Sun episode 2 recap: Can Alba escape the grave?

Under a Dark Sun is a new French murder mystery on Netflix starring Ava Baya as a young mother accused of murder. Here's everything that happened in the second episode as we discover Alba has been accused of murder before...

Béatrice goes to talk to Omar about the flower business deal and asks them to proceed now that her husband is dead. Omar says they can't proceed until they know if Alba is a legitimate heir or a murderer; the deal is off the table. Béatrice says Alba won’t be a problem for much longer, and we cut to Alba in her father’s coffin.

She wakes up in the hospital. A man tells her that early this morning, he went to visit Arnaud's grave and heard her screams and got her out of the coffin. The man takes Alba back, and she hugs Leo. Manon tries to talk to the man, but he drives off.

Meanwhile, Lucie is talking via video call with Oliver. She has the gun on the table that she found in the toilet.

Someone seems to be watching Alba. Alba calls her mother. She says her father is applying for full custody of Leo, and she’s supporting him. Alba asks if she remembers the day she came to the maternity ward and started crying over Leo. She says she remembers her saying, "You don’t know everything, Alba". She asks her mother what she is missing. What did she mean? What is she hiding? Her mother reveals that Alba is adopted and begs for her forgiveness. Alba hangs up.

Alba makes a surprise family visit



Béatrice rants that Arnaud had hidden the scale of the family debts. Lucie imagines her mother pulling the trigger, killing her father. Béatrice says that they can’t sell until the situation with Alba is resolved. Mathieu says it's ok because Alba has been arrested for murder and will be disinherited. But Béatrice says that thanks to Mathieu's ghost of a daughter, she's out. Lucie goes into another room, and Alba is sitting there. Alba says they wanted to silence her, but she's never been more determined. Béatrice tries to throw her out, but Alba reminds her it’s her house, too, now. "So, unless you try to kill me again, you’re powerless here.”

Alba goes into the flower field and offers the workers a 50/50 split to come and work for her! The police arrive with dogs and a warrant to search for the murder weapon. The cop tells Alba she's still his main suspect. Alba calls Manon. She says the will was last changed on December 9. Alba asks Manon what happened to make Arnaud change his will, but she says she doesn't know.



Alba tracks down Jacques at a cafe and asks him what happened on December 9. She asks him who he told from the family about the will change, he gets flustered and then threatens her and walks off. Alba has his phone and scans his invoices, looking for December 9. She calls a number and Béatrice picks up, so it looks like Jacques told her about the will change.

Jacques returns and finds his phone on the table. Alba has left.

Noor says to one of the other workers that she knows Alba isn’t the killer, but before she can say anything more, they’re interrupted by Valentin.

Leo is frustrated that Alba isn’t telling him the truth.

The police are with Alba's adopted father. He says that Alba is probably the killer. One of the cops asks him if it was his 25 years in the army that made him so cold, and he replies, no, it was his 25 years with Alba. He continues that Alba is dead to him. He says the only thing important to him is getting his grandson away from her. He adds that he believes she is capable of murder as she's done it all before.

Alba passes Lucie carrying harvested flowers. Lucie says thanks to her, the distillery is ruined as the police have been searching it. Alba hits back, asking her what it’s like living in a family of liars. Alba tells her that Jacques called Béatrice on the day of the will change. Alba says Béatrice framed her and killed Arnaud. Lucie slaps Alba.

Béatrice finds Leo. She asks him about his dad, and he says it’s just him and his mum. Béatrice says everyone has a father. Béatrice says all this could be Leo's if Alba takes responsibility for her "very big mistake". What kind of mistake? he asks. Béatrice says killing her husband! He says she wouldn’t do that. Béatrice then tells Leo that her husband is Alba’s real father. Leo leaves.

Leo returns to the caravan. Manon is talking to her brother and asking why their mother left. Her brother is worried about whether she can trust Alba.

Alba has been a murder suspect before

The police discover Alba was suspected of murder before! She was suspected of murdering her junkie boyfriend.

Noor asks Alba why she's stirring up trouble, and Alba says she wants to trip the family up. Noor says she thinks she knows who killed Arnaud. She says she will tell Alba if she swears to help her, but not now. She says I'll send you a message as they’re being watched.

As Leo and Alba have dinner, we see again that they are being filmed.

Lucie goes to talk to Mathieu and produces the gun she found at their mum's.

Meanwhile, Béatrice is at the roulette table. And she has a winning streak.

Alba has a nightmare. She goes to visit Noor. Someone again seems to be watching. Alba gets a text asking if she’s awake. She asks who it is. And the person replies, “An admirer. You should go check on your roses”. She checks and finds them on fire.

She confronts Béatrice and starts strangling her. But then stops. Béatrice says Alba should open her wallet. Alba looks, and there’s a lot of money, but she says why should she take anything from Béatrice. Béatrice says she’s been talking to Leo and says the money could help set him up. Alba says she must stay away from Leo.

Béatrice produces a statement for Alba to sign, confessing to murder, and in return, she will look after Leo. Alba says she’s insane. Béatrice retorts that if she confesses now, then she can sell the business and secure the family’s future, including Leo’s.

Leo searches his mum’s bag and finds the gun, which has obviously been planted there. He’s shocked. Is his mum a killer?