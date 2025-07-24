The Assassin episode 3 recap: Is Julie dead and who pulled the trigger?

The Assassin is a gripping new crime thriller on Prime Video, that sees Bodyguard and The Durrells star Keeley Hawes play Julie, a retired assassin who is now living a quiet life on a secluded Greek island.

However, Julie's world is turned upside down when her estranged son Edward (The Good Doctor's Freddie Highmore) visits from England with some difficult questions. Soon, Julie finds her past catching up with her, and they are forced to flee the island and go on the run.

As mother and son battle for survival, the pair are confronted by a dark conspiracy and a threat that will destroy their relationship forever.

Here is everything that happened in The Assassin episode 3...

The third episode opens in France with Aaron Cross having a meeting with Michael, his lawyer, and trying to cancel an event they are holding for the local community at the villa. Aaron says they have got too much going on, but Michael reminds him this is an annual event where he butters up to locals so they turn a blind eye to his many business wrongdoings. Michael reminds him that as his lawyer, Aaron can tell him anything in confidence, and if he told him the details of Chantaine, then it wouldn't go any further. Aaron refuses to budge and says it will never, and should never, get out.

Meanwhile, Julie and co have arrived in Albania and are on the hunt for Damian's address that Julie found in Sean's phone. Julie tells everyone no phones, social media or credit cards are to be used until they know what is happening, and they can only use Sean's phone, which she unlocks with her back to everyone. Edward asks how she unlocked it, and he is horrified to see she has Sean's chopped-off thumb in her pocket. Kayla looks like she is about to pass out, and Julie jokes that at least it's an old phone and wasn't one that needs Face ID to open it.

Meanwhile, Ezra gets home to France and is reunited with his dad, Aaron. Ezra hugs his dad, who doesn't hug him back, and then explains that Kayla is with Edward and his mother, who is a hitwoman. Aaron seems unimpressed and tells Ezra he has a call. Ezra tells his dad about the fact Julie was hired to kill Kayla, and Aaron seems unfazed by the whole thing, telling his son he is busy. Ezra questions why his dad doesn't seem to care, and Aaron says he does and that he will call security before walking off.

Ezra and Aaron have an odd relationship. (Image credit: Amazon)

In Albania, Julie, Edward, Kayla and Luka are in the back of a delivery truck, being taken to the address in Sean's phone. Julie tells Luka that he should go back to Greece as staying with them is dangerous, but he says the life he had before no longer exists and he wants to help them track down the people who killed his friends and family.

Back in France, a woman called Marie (the same woman from the art class in the second episode) is playing video games in the bath when she gets a call from the local mayor telling her that thanks to her generous donation, she has been invited to Aaron Cross's party. She says she is honoured and tells the mayor she will be there.

Still in the delivery truck and surrounded by meat, Julie asks Edward and Kayla where they met. She is surprised to learn that they met at a tennis club. When Kayla is out of earshot, Julie points out to her son that he hates tennis and knows something doesn't add up about their meet-cute story. She guesses he had been looking into Kayla and her family, and he doesn't deny it, begging his mum not to ruin things for him as he actually loves Kayla.

Arriving in Tirana, the gang tracks down Damian's apartment, but once there, they find blood all over the walls and the apartment has been trashed. Julie tells them they need to find Damian's laptop as it has all his contacts and information on it, and while she and Luka search the flat, Kayla and Ed go and knock on Damian's neighbour's door. She doesn't want to speak to them but hands a newspaper that reveals a body was found in the local river and has been named as Damian. Julie doesn't buy it, though, and says they should go to the local morgue and check the body.

Meanwhile, the party at Aaron's has begun and Marie has turned up. She gets talking to the mayor, when Ezra comes and whisks her away, telling her that he is saving her from the boring conversation. She is dismissive of him until he says he is Ezra Cross and she seems to change her tune and is keen to get to know him. She tells him she came to the party because she needs his help finding his sister's fiancé and Ezra seems shocked she wants to find Edward.

In Albania, Luka has gone to get them a car, while Julie, Ed and Kayla head into the morgue via an open window at the back. While Kayla keeps a lookout, Julie and Ed head into the room with all the bodies and search for Damian. Ed tells Julie that he is going to be honest with Kayla about how they met, and she tells him it is his funeral.

They find 'Damian', but Julie struggles to ID him as he has been dead much longer than the papers said. As she continues to look - trying to work out if he knows him by looking at his privates, much to Ed's horror - Kayla comes and says someone is coming and they all rush out of the window and get into the tiny car that Luka has found for them. As they race off, the police follow, and it takes a while, but Luka manages to lose them by hiding the tiny car behind a truck.

Back in France, Marie and Ezra are talking and Ezra guesses she is looking for Ed in connection with his dad. It turns out that Marie is Edward's aunt, meaning her brother is Edward's father and she reveals her brother is still alive. Ezra asks if this has anything to do with Edward's mum and the people trying to kill her, but Marie says she has no idea about any of that. Ezra gets a call from his assistant, Troy, but ignores it. As they talk, they realise they both love the same comic series and before long, they end up in bed together.

Ed tells Kayla he has been keeping a secret. (Image credit: Amazon)

Back in Albania, the tiny car has broken down, and while Luka tries to fix it, Ed asks his mum why she thought she would be able to ID him by his privates. He thinks it is because they have slept together and that could mean Damian is his father, but Julie denies it. As Kayla points out that she knows a bit about cars and explains the parts they need to fix it, Luka and Julie head off to get the parts from a local mechanic.

While alone, Ed uses the chance to be honest with Kayla and tells her he hates tennis and only went to the club to meet her after someone left him a huge amount of money in a trust for Anvil Assets and that he worked out there was a link between Anvil and CGM. Kayla is shocked when Ed tells her that he called her dad, Aaron, pretending to be someone else, but he hung up when Ed mentioned Anvil Assets and that's when he went to the tennis club to meet her. She is fuming that their relationship is built on a lie and storms off into the Albanian countryside.

Back at the party, Aaron has a lot on his mind with missing Jasper, the danger Kayla's in and nothing Michael says will appease him. Meanwhile, Marie and Ezra are still in bed together and he is asking her how it works with Julie being an assassin. She gives him a business card and he asks how she has the number. She says that it is a long story and for another time.

In Albania, Luka and Julie come back with the parts for the car, and while Luka fixes it, Julie asks where Kayla is. She is sorry for Ed when he tells her that he told her the truth and she has left. Julie shares a random Latin saying with Ed to try and cheer him up, and he suddenly remembers a tattoo on the dead body's arm that he saw earlier while Julie was trying to ID him and that what appeared to be random words in Latin was actually a 'What Three Words' location. Julie realises Damian isn't dead after all and that he wrote that on the corpse's arm, knowing she would come looking for him. They search on Sean's phone (after using his dead finger to unlock it again) and the What Three Words location comes up as somewhere in he middle of nowhere in Albania.

Back in France, Ezra calls Kayla on Marie's request and she picks up, telling him she is in a car and heading to France. He asks where Ed is, and she says she left him in Albania. He is confused and tries to get more information out of her for Marie, but Kayla gets suspicious that someone else is there and hangs up.

Back in Albania, Luka, Julie and Ed arrive at an abandoned house in the middle of nowhere and it turns out Damian is alive and well.

Aaron is hiding a huge secret. (Image credit: Amazon)

Meanwhile, back in France, Ezra finally answers his phone to his assistant and he says he has a man on the phone desperate to talk to him - it is Jasper, who Ezra doesn't want to talk to until he says the word Chantaine to him. Ezra realises he is the IT man who emailed him a few weeks ago and he is disbelieving when Jasper tells him that no one is safe when it comes to Aaron and keeping whatever Chantaine is a secret, not even Ezra and Kayla, Aaron's own kids. Ezra hangs up and goes to see Aaron to tell him about the call, but Aaron is reading an old letter from a safe hidden behind some books and he yells at his son to get out, which Ezra does, but not before he sees his dad hiding the letter in the safe.

Back at Damian's place, Julie and Damian catch up, while Luka suggests to Ed that maybe Damian is his dad, which he brushes off. Julie asks who is trying to kill her, and he tells her that a while ago, he got home from his morning coffee and found two men waiting for him, asking questions about Julie. He says he didn't tell them anything, but that one tried to kill him, however, he managed to kill one of the men first while the other one ran away. He then used the body as a decoy for his own death and wrote the What Three Words on his arm for Julie to find. He promises her that he has no idea who sent the men, but knew there was a lot of money involved from what they were saying... and Julie is shocked.

Damian isn't who he claims to be. (Image credit: Amazon)

Damian tells Julie that the man who he didn't manage to kill took his old laptop with all his connections on it. He also reveals that he knows Julie is there so that he can help her run away from all this and get a new identity and live hidden somewhere miles away, but Luka corrects him, saying they want to find out who is responsible for killing all the people on their Greek island. Julie realises that running is the best option and tells Luka that maybe that's what they should do. He is fuming that she has changed her tune and tells her he is out before driving off in the tiny car, away from Julie and Ed.

As the episode comes to an end, Julie is sleeping at Damian's house when she wakes to find him holding a gun to her head. She isn't surprised, though, and when he asks where her gun is, it turns out Ed has it, and he is now pointing it at Damian, leaving them in a standoff.

Damian can see that Ed is shaking and not a natural killer like his mother, but as the episode cuts to black, a gun goes of,f and it is unclear who has been shot.

All six episodes of The Assassin are available in the UK and Ireland on Prime Video now.