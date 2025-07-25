The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cane’s antics force one person to go dark and plot deadly revenge?

It takes a special kind of person to eclipse The Young and the Restless’ Victor (Eric Braeden) as the most infuriating person in Genoa City, but it looks like this new Cane Ashby (Billy Flynn) is that person. To be clear, Victor is our favorite character on the soap, but we aren’t ignorant of the fact that he has a particular talent for getting under the skin of almost everyone on the show’s canvas.

Back to Cane. Since his not-so-triumphant return to The Young and the Restless, he’s done nothing but enrage a number of guests at his French home.

Lily (Christel Khalil) is furious with him for lying about being Aristotle Dumas and blames him for Damian’s (Jermaine Rivers) death. Victor was already skeptical about Cane trying to take Chancellor before he became enraged with Cane for holding Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) hostage in a storage room. And we’d venture to guess by the time this disastrous French trip is over, most people won’t be happy to learn that he’s been lying about their ability to leave Europe and return home sooner.

Adding to all this, when Amy (Valarie Pettiford) and Nate (Sean Dominic) learn that their respective son and brother was murdered in France, likely by Cane’s assistant Carter (Vincent Stalba), they’ll probably blame Cane for Damian’s demise. Along those lines, Holden (Nathan Owens) may be furious with his boss for the death of his bestie.

Billy Flynn and Jermaine Rivers in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Having said all of that, we can’t help but imagine someone trying to kill Cane in revenge, or at the very least making his life incredibly miserable. We’re talking about Cane being forced to watch everything he’s accomplished in the business arena stripped from him, and maybe even having absolutely no one rallying for his cause, not even his children.

While we have a strong suspicion that either Victor, Nick or a combination of the two is likely going to try to bring Cane to his knees, we think someone else may strive to accomplish beyond that, possibly going as far as murder. If we had to guess who that person is, we think it’s either Amy or Nate.

Valarie Pettiford and Sean Dominic in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

For Amy, she just reconnected with Damian after being estranged from him for years. Their reconciliation helped push her into trying an experimental treatment to beat her deadly disease, and she was hoping for more time with her only child upon his return to Genoa City. Now that he’s dead, she won’t get to have those moments. If she feels as if she has nothing to lose, she may make it her mission to make Cane pay, maybe with his life.

Nate is an intriguing person to consider as someone who might try to kill Cane. He’s a former doctor and once pledged to do no harm, so to see him want to eliminate an enemy is a bit ironic. Although Nate is usually levelheaded, losing a brother he was just starting to bond with may cause him to snap. Especially when you add the fact that Nate is bound to learn that Audra (Zuleyka Silver) was willing to cheat on him for the sake of satisfying Victor’s scheme.

Selfishly, we kind of want to see Nate go dark and plot against Cane. As a former doctor, he’d likely be able to come up with a few different ways to murder him, but make it look like a natural medical issue.

Jermaine Rivers in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS)

If not Amy and not Nate, then allow us to propose the idea that the one who plots deadly revenge against Cane is Damian. Yes, Damian is allegedly dead. However, we’ve been holding onto a theory for a while now that Damian is actually alive and would at some point remerge onto the scene. Damian “haunting” Cane to drive him mad before attempting to kill him could prove rather entertaining.

Look, we know the last thing Genoa City needs is another murder mystery. However, Cane may have crossed too many people.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.