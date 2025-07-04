The Young and the Restless’ Cane became the most infuriating character on the soap in my book with one callous move

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I just don’t know if I can buy The Young and the Restless’ Cane (Billy Flynn) as this new big rival of The Great Victor Newman (Eric Braeden).

While it may be impressive that Cane managed to become a business tycoon and billionaire in six years (although I question the validity of that), I just can't imagine he has the chops to take down The Mustache. If Jack (Peter Bergman), Victor’s biggest rival, can’t topple the Newman patriarch, I can’t see Cane being able to achieve such a feat.

But let’s say Cane is setting himself up to have a knockdown, drag-out corporate fight with Victor over Chancellor. Him trying to steal Chancellor from Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is not what I think should really rile the Newman family. Sure, they should be upset and ready to strike back. However, Cane holding the Newmans “hostage” in Nice, France, should really be what angers them, as it comes at the most inopportune time.

Hayley Erin, J. Eddie Peck and Amelia Heinle in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In The Young and the Restless episode that aired on July 3, Cole (J. Eddie Peck) passed away due to complications from his Legionnaires' disease diagnosis. I wasn’t surprised that he died, as in recent months, he’s been sparse on the Genoa City canvas. However, it was sad to see Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Claire (Hayley Erin) left so devastated.

Furthermore, their would-be support system is nowhere to be found as Victor, Nikki, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are all stuck in Europe thanks to Cane. Not only that, but because of Cane, they don’t even have access to phone service.

When the Newmans learn of Victoria and Claire’s loss and catch wind that Cane is the reason they’ve been prohibited from offering immediate comfort to the mother/daughter duo, they should become enraged.

Now I know some will argue that Cane shouldn’t be put on blast for this reason, as he couldn’t possibly know Cole would die during Cane's big maniacal shindig. However, as creepy as he has been stalking the power players in Genoa City, you’d think he’d have intel on Cole’s medical status.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Plus, no one told Cane to plan this whole elaborate (and tiresome) scheme to keep all his guests cut off from the outside world. The Genoa City residents may be held up in the life of luxury in France, but at the end of the day, they’re unable to leave due to Cane’s elaborate deception. I’m not a legal expert, but I’d venture to say this borders on kidnapping.

When it’s all said and done, I suspect that when Victor and Nikki learn that Cane is to blame for keeping them from Victoria and Claire in their time of bereavement, they’ll be fuming. Cane may grow to be remorseful for the consequences of his actions, but that may not matter should the Newmans seek revenge.

On a side note, Kyle might be ready to erupt at Cane, too, when he learns he’s being kept from providing support to Claire. Especially if she winds up finding support in a certain handsome newcomer to Genoa City, aka Holden (Nathan Owens).

Be sure you sign up for our official newsletter, What to Watch Soapbox. We talk spoilers, get into some of our favorite (and least favorite moments from the week) and don't shy away from sharing our opinion on daytime drama's biggest storylines.