The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra, Claire or Tessa, who winds up pregnant this summer?

We were just thinking this week that it’s been a long time since a new baby has burst onto The Young and the Restless canvas.

In fact, if we’re not mistaken, the youngest addition to Genoa City is Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) daughter, Aria, who was born back in March 2023. After two-plus years, we think it’s time for another new life to be brought into the fold. And as longtime soap fans know, a pregnancy usually brings about a healthy amount of drama to a series.

With that being said, we identified three characters on The Young and the Restless who are most likely to become pregnant, and even considered a few scenarios in which it may occur. And first up, let’s talk about Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Although Audra is currently happy with Nate (Sean Dominic) in a committed relationship, she has a total of three men in her orbit, which could lay the groundwork for your classic storyline questioning paternity. In addition to Nate, Holden (Nathan Owens) is back in her life. Despite her saying their romantic history is far in the past, viewers know she clearly still holds a torch for him, albeit a reluctant one. Plus, with her working for Victor (Eric Braden) to entrap Kyle (Michael Mealor) in a cheating scandal, there’s a lot going on here.

We can picture a situation in which Audra’s attempt to seduce Kyle backfires, and she winds up willingly going to bed with him, taking things further than she intended. Then, instantly regretting what she did, she opts not to tell Victor and swears Kyle to secrecy, hoping she doesn’t blow up what she has with Nate.

However, in the weeks that follow, she learns she’s pregnant, but unsure of who the father is. Despite her protesting that the baby is Nate’s, it later comes out that Kyle is the father, and Audra instantly becomes a part of the Abbott family fold, much to Diane’s (Susan Walters) chagrin. Oh, and Kyle and Claire’s (Hayley Erin) relationship would certainly be over with an Audra pregnancy.

There's also the possibility that Audra winds up pregnant, but the paternity boils down to Nate and Holden. It’s not hard to imagine Nate learning the true extent of Audra’s deal with Victor and becoming furious to the point that he dumps her.

So distraught and heartbroken, she then turns to Holden for some comfort, which leads to the two sleeping together. But then, after some time goes by, Nate decides he wants to be with her still, and she jumps at the chance to reconcile, not knowing she conceived a child with Holden. By the time Audra figures things out, she may insist she’s pregnant with Nate’s baby and attempt to make sure that’s the story everyone believes.

Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now bouncing back to Claire, she’s next as the possible mom-to-be. For her, we can imagine her unintentionally conceiving a child with Kyle, but being thrilled with the news, not knowing he cheated with Audra (which we again think could happen in this scenario).

The secret could be like a dark cloud over her pregnancy, and when the truth is revealed, Kyle could find himself facing the wrath of not only Victor, but Victoria (Amelia Heinle) as well. Heck, who knows, Claire could even unleash her own wrath, compliments of what she learned from Jordan (Colleen Zenk).

Our last pregnancy suspect is actually Tessa. In The Young and the Restless episode airing on June 18, Mariah blindsides her with the declaration that she wants a separation. Whatever Mariah did on her business trip is so terrifying that she’d rather push her wife away than tell her the truth. Tessa is left devastated, but finds some comfort in the “friendly” arms of Daniel (Michael Graziadei).

Cait Fairbanks, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Tessa and Daniel have built quite the friendship in the last couple of months, with her teaching him how to play the guitar. We’ve suspected something romantic could develop between the two of them, and Danny (Michael Damian) even suggested to his son recently that something more than a platonic vibe was forming between the two.

Daniel strongly objected. However, will Tessa's suffering from a broken heart and finding comfort in Daniel lead to the two developing a romance, or at the very least lead to a one-night stand? It’s in the realm of possibility. It only takes one time to get pregnant.

Again, the idea of a summer pregnancy in Genoa City is just a theory at this juncture. However, after this Aristotle Dumas mystery is solved, it seems as if another big storyline should be in the works.