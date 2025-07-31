A reboot of The Naked Gun comedy franchise is here to have a new generation laughing, as Liam Neeson takes over from the icon Leslie Nielsen as the bumbling police detective Frank Drebin (Jr.) in the 2025 new movie. If you’ve got this one on your watchlist, then we’re here to help as we’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch The Naked Gun in this article.

Is The Naked Gun only playing in movie theaters? Is The Naked Gun streaming? Read on for answers to these questions, as well as some additional nuggets about the movie.

How to watch The Naked Gun in movie theaters

The Naked Gun is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and most of the world.

An easy way to find when and where The Naked Gun is playing near you is to check out the official The Naked Gun website or Fandango. Either option will show you all of the movie theater locations in your area where the movie is playing, as well as provide all the available The Naked Gun showtimes. You can make it a one-stop shop with either of these options by also purchasing your tickets for The Naked Gun directly on these sites.

If you have a particular movie theater that you like to go to, you can also check out its website to see if and when The Naked Gun is playing there. Frequent moviegoers should also look at movie theater subscription and membership programs as well. Offered by many US and UK movie theater chains, these programs give moviegoers the chance to save some money with free, discounted and/or monthly allotment of movie tickets, plus deals on concessions and other perks.

Is The Naked Gun streaming?

No, 2025’s The Naked Gun is not available to stream at this time.

There is no information currently about The Naked Gun’s at-home viewing timeline, though we can make some educated guesses. Expect The Naked Gun to be available to buy or rent first, then make its premiere on a major streaming platform; as a Paramount Pictures movie, that debut is all but certainly going to be on Paramount Plus.

While you wait for the new The Naked Gun to become available to stream on Paramount Plus, you can currently watch the original comedy trilogy — The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear and The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult — all on Paramount Plus.

We’ll update this post as more info about The Naked Gun’s streaming plans are announced.

What else to know about The Naked Gun

While Liam Neeson headlines The Naked Gun, he is joined in the cast by Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, Kevin Durand and CCH Pounder. The movie is directed by Akiva Schaffer, who also co-wrote the script with Dan Gregor and Doug Mand.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Naked Gun:

“Only one man has the particular set of skills... to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. follows in his father's footsteps.”

The movie has been getting some great reviews, including What to Watch’s official The Naked Gun review. The overall critical consensus from Rotten Tomatoes has the movie as “Certified Fresh” with a score of 91% as of publication.

If you need any final convincing to go see The Naked Gun, watch the movie’s trailer directly below: