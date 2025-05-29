You always know when you’re watching a Wes Anderson movie, and the now Oscar-winning director (taking home a Best Live Action Short trophy for 2023’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar) is now sharing his 12th feature-length movie: The Phoenician Scheme. We’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch The Phoenician Scheme.

One of WTW’s top summer indie movie picks for 2025 and already “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, there’s a solid bit of buzz around The Phoenician Scheme. But can it join the upper echelon of the best Wes Anderson movies? We’ll have that answer soon.

But you can judge that for yourself after watching The Phoenician Scheme. Read on for all the details on exactly how to do that right now.

How to watch The Phoenician Scheme in movie theaters

The Phoenician Scheme is now playing in select movie theaters in the US, specifically Los Angeles and New York, before it expands nationwide on June 6. Meanwhile, The Phoenician Scheme is now playing in cinemas all throughout the UK.

To find out exactly where The Phoenician Scheme is playing, check out the movie’s official website or visit Fandango. Either option will allow you to see all of the movie theaters in your area when the movie is playing, as well as the available showtimes. You can purchase your ticket for The Phoenician Scheme directly through these online options.

If you have a particular movie theater you like to attend, you can also find The Phoenician Scheme showtime info on their site. If that’s your pick, you may also want to look into movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. If your favorite movie theater has one (many throughout the US and UK do), then you can get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets when you join, as well as deals on concessions and other perks.

Is The Phoenician Scheme streaming?

No, you cannot stream The Phoenician Scheme at this time. There are no at-home viewing options for The Phoenician Scheme right now, though we can make some educated guesses on what’s in store when that changes.

First, The Phoenician Scheme will likely be made available to buy or rent via digital on-demand platforms. Then, eventually, it will debut on a major streaming service. In this case, Peacock is the presumed platform in the US, as Focus Features is the studio behind The Phoenician Scheme, and they are owned by Peacock's parent company, NBCUniversal.

When more exact information regarding The Phoenician Scheme’s at-home viewing plans becomes available, we’ll add them here.

What else to know about The Phoenician Scheme

Part of the allure of Anderson movies is how he has assembled a star-studded troupe of actors who usually appear in his movies. For The Phoenician Scheme that includes Benicio Del Toro, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend and Hope Davis. There are also some new Anderson collaborators in the movie, like Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed and Richard Ayoade.

The official synopsis for The Phoenician Scheme is relatively simple — “The story of a family and a family business.” — but for a bit more context Del Toro stars as one of the wealthiest men in Europe, who often is coming up with various schemes and heists all while trying to avoid assassination and maintain his relationship with his daughter, played by Threapleton.

As mentioned, The Phoenician Scheme is officially “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, and What to Watch will have its official review of the movie on Friday, May 30.

Watch the trailer for The Phoenician Scheme right here to get a sneak peek at the movie: