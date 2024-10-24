Conclave, one of the best reviewed 2024 movies, is now playing. So if you’re trying to figure out the best way to watch Conclave, look no further because we have all the details you’re going to need for that.

Based on the international bestselling book by Robert Harris, Conclave is a political thriller set in the Vatican as the church’s cardinals convene to select a new pope. But these men of the cloth have dark secrets that could unravel the church if exposed. Sound intriguing?

If so, read on for everything you need to know to watch Conclave right now.

How to watch Conclave in movie theaters

Conclave is now playing in US movie theaters nationwide. For movie fans outside of the US, Conclave will release in November, specifically November 29 for those in the UK.

In order to find out when and where Conclave is playing near you, check out Fandango. This site allows you to see all of the theaters in your area where the movie is playing and displays all available showtimes. You can also purchase your Conclave tickets directly through the site.

There’s another option for frequent moviegoers who may have a preferred movie theater, one that could also help you save money. Movie theater subscriptions and memberships programs are offered by numerous US and UK movie theater chains. When you sign up for one can you often get free, discounted or a monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is Conclave streaming?

No, Conclave is not available to stream right now, as it is playing exclusively in movie theaters.

There’s no available information on when Conclave may be made available via either streaming or digital on-demand platforms. However, US subscribers have a pretty good idea where the movie is going to be available first to stream. As a Focus Features movie, it is all but certain that Conclave will come to Peacock. The question still is when?

What else to know about Conclave

Adapted by Peter Straughan, here is the official synopsis for Conclave:

“From director Edward Berger, Conclave follows one of the world's most secretive and ancient events — selecting a new Pope. Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church's most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence finds himself at the center of a conspiracy and discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of The Church."

In addition to Ralph Fiennes, the Conclave cast includes Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Isabella Rossellini, Lucian Msamati, Sergio Castellitto, Carlos Diehz and Brian F. O’Byrne.

Conclave is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 93%. Read our thoughts on the movie with the official WTW Conclave review.

If you need any final convincing to see it, check out the trailer for Conclave right here: