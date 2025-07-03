My Oxford Year: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

My Oxford Year stars Sofia Carson as an American student in the UK.

My Oxford Year is a fun Netflix romance movie starring Sofia Carson (Purple Hearts) and Corey Mylchreest (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story) that should have you laughing and crying in equal measure.

Based on the Julia Whelan novel "My Oxford Year", Sofia plays ambitious American student Anna De La Vega, who pursues her childhood dream of studying at Oxford University in the UK for a year-long graduate programme. But when sparks fly between her and charming poetry professor Jamie Davenport, played by Corey, their relationship threatens the meticulous post-graduate life and career she had planned for herself.

"Our story is a film that in every frame reaffirms the belief that life’s too short to not live it in love, to not live it in joy," says Sofia. ‘"And I hope that truth rings true in the hearts of anyone who watches our film."

So here’s everything you need to know about My Oxford Year coming to Netflix…

My Oxford Year is set for release worldwide on Netflix from Friday August 1, 2025, so it's not long to wait to see Anna and Jamie’s love story unfold!

My Oxford Year plot

Set against the stunning backdrop of Oxford and based on Julia Whelan’s bestselling 2018 novel My Oxford Year, the story follows American Anna De La Vega and English poetry professor Jamie Davenport as their flirtation turns into a fling through their mutual love of poetry.

According to the synopsis: ‘When Anna, an ambitious young American woman, sets out for the UK and the University of Oxford to fulfil a childhood dream, she’s got her life completely on track. That is, until she meets a charming and clever local who profoundly alters both of their lives."

Meanwhile, Corey, who plays Jamie adds: "You can expect some laughs, a lot of love, maybe some sadness, a couple of surprises along the way, but [you can expect] to meet two really lovely, very human characters and all of their amazing friends and family. Get ready for a lovely journey."

Sofia Carson as studious Oxford student Anna De La Vega.. (Image credit: Netflix)

My Oxford Year cast

Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest lead the cast of My Oxford Year as Anna De La Vega and Jamie Davenport, and Sofia says she knew she wanted Corey to play Jamie as soon as he came in for a chemistry read.

"I watched Queen Charlotte in awe of Corey. He’s an extraordinary force of an actor," says Sofia. "When it came time to cast Jamie, I always knew it would be Corey. As soon as he walked into the room for our chemistry read in London, Anna and Jamie came to life. Instantly. Corey was a true partner in this experience . . . And together we were dedicated to diving into Anna and Jamie’s love story, to bring it to life with every bit of our hearts."

Corey Mylchreest as Jamie in My Oxford Year. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is starring?

Other cast in My Oxford Year includes British actors Dougray Scott (Desperate Housewives, Crime, Enigma) as William Davenport, Catherine McCormack (Braveheart, Spy Game) as Antonia Davenport, Harry Trevaldwyn (How to Train Your Dragon) as Charlie Butler and Poppy Gilbert (Stay Close, The Catch) as Cecelia Knowles.

Also starring are Esmé Kingdom (Fallen), Nikhil Parmar (Gran Turismo, The Rig), Romina Cocca (The Penguin Lessons), Yadier Fernández (The Gold, The Mother), Nia Anisah (Magpie Murders, The Doll Factory) and Hugh Coles (Baby Reindeer, Atlanta).

Is there a trailer?

Not yet – but we can’t wait to get a glimpse of Anna and Jamie’s love story so we’ll update here as soon as it’s released.

Behind the scenes and more on My Oxford Year

My Oxford Year was directed by Iain Morris, who wrote and created The Inbetweeners, while Sofia Carson also acted as executive producer.

"Iain Morris wrote and created one of the most iconic shows in British television," says Sofia. "Comedy is his language, so his vision of this film beautifully created a timeless, heartbreaking, sweeping romance, grounded in laughter. Within one scene you may fall madly in love, you may cry, but he will always make sure the joy of laughter is present."