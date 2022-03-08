Bridgerton Queen Charlotte spin-off series — everything we know so far

Filming is underway on a Bridgerton Queen Charlotte spin-off telling the story of the monarch's rise to the throne.

Described by Netflix as a limited series, the show will run for just one season and follow some of our favorites from the main show during their early years. We also know the new spin-off will be a prequel to Bridgerton season 1 and also Bridgerton season 2.

The tale will focus on a youthful Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuval in the first two seasons of Bridgerton) but a young Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and matriarch Violet (Ruth Gemmell) will also feature.

Here's everything we know about her upcoming spin-off show, which is being written by Bridgerton showrunner Shonda Rhimes...

Netflix confirmed filming on the Bridgerton spin-off began in London in January 2022 and is scheduled to finish in May 2022.

We've got our fingers crossed for a release date of Christmas 2022 — what a festive treat that would be! However, it might not be ready until early 2023. Once an official air date is confirmed, we'll be sure to let you know.

Bridgerton Queen Charlotte spin-off series plot

A Netflix press release described the spin-off as “A limited prequel series based on the origins of Queen Charlotte, that will center on the rise and love life of a young Charlotte. The spinoff will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury”

While Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novels are works of fiction, there was a real Queen Charlotte in Britain during the early 1800s and while she doesn't appear in the books, showrunner Shonda Rhimes decided to add her to the show.

Yet it was Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos who encouraged Rhimes to write a spin-off series for the monarch... "Ted picked up the phone and called me and said, ‘Why aren’t we doing a show about Queen Charlotte? And will you write it?’" said Rhimes in a recent interview with Variety.

"I’m very obsessed with Queen Charlotte, and I always call her the Beyoncé of the show. I’m constantly saying out loud, ‘God, I love her wigs’ — somehow hoping that somebody will send me one of her wigs so that I can walk around wearing it.”

In real-life, Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz was a German noble and became queen consort to George III upon their marriage in 1761. The couple had 15 children, but King George III suffered several bouts of mental illness which hampered his rule. King George III is played by Vicar of Dibley star James Fleet in the main Bridgerton series.

Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz was Queen Consort of Great Britain from 1761 to 1818 (Image credit: Alamy)

Bridgerton Queen Charlotte spin-off cast

There's no news yet on who will play the young Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury or Violet Bridgerton and Netflix are keeping tight-lipped on the show's other characters and cast members, although we presume a young George will feature. We'll be sure to let you now as soon as there's some casting news.

Is there a Bridgerton Queen Charlotte spin-off trailer?

There's no trailer yet, but if you want to know more about the real historical figure the monarch is based upon, this special report from WCNC, who are based in Charlotte, North Carolina (a state named after the monarch) is interesting viewing...