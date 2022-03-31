Bridgerton season 3 — everything we know so far

Work has already begun on Bridgerton season 3 according to producer Shonda Rhimes and we simply can't wait for the next chapter of Netflix's bodice-ripping period drama!

This year's highly-anticipated Bridgerton season 2 was a big hit and audiences were taken on an emotional rollercoaster as the love triangle between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and the Sharma sisters, Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina, played out.

We also saw Penelope Featherington struggling to keep her secret identity as Lady Whistledown under wraps, as her best friend Eloise Bridgerton continued her quest to discover the truth.

But who'll be the talk of the ton in season three? Here's everything we know so far...

The writing process is already underway, so things are looking hopeful for a 2023 release date. There was just a fifteen-month gap between Bridgerton season 1 and the second season, so maybe we could be seeing Bridgerton season 3 arrive in our Netflix accounts in autumn 2023?

Once we have a definite transmission date, we'll be sure to let you know...

We'll be seeing plenty more of the Featheringtons in the years to come. (Image credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton season 3 plot

So far showrunner Chris Van Dusen has stuck to the order in which author Julia Quinn published the Bridgerton novels and if things stay on track then season three will take its plot from 'An Offer From a Gentleman'.

The third book in the series tells the love story of the second eldest Bridgerton son, Benedict, yet series producer Shonda Rhimes has hinted that she and Van Dusen might mix things up.

"There are eight Bridgerton siblings, so we're planning on following each one of the siblings' romantic stories," Rhimes told ET. "We're not necessarily going in order but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories."

Yet if the show does follow Benedict's story - as many expect it to - we're in for a real treat. Fans of the novels know the third installment is a Cinderella-style love story, in which Benedict and his bride-to-be Sophie must overcome their fair share of hurdles to find happiness. The two will even need a little help from Lady Whistledown herself to withstand all the drama they'll go through to get together...

"I love Benedict's story," showrunner Chris Van Dusen also told ET. "I love his story and all these siblings, all these characters for different reasons. They all offer something new. I think it was really the appeal to me in a project like this, the fact that we could tell these close-ended love stories and shift focus season after season," he explained. "This season, obviously we are with Anthony Bridgerton. It will go on and on and be equally as pleasurable as the one before."

Whoever the show's leading star is, there will be plenty of other plots to concentrate on in the next chapter of this hit period drama. More people have discovered Lady Whistledown’s true identity, so how much longer will Penelope Bridgerton be able to keep her secret from Queen Charlotte?

We're also desperate to find out whether Eloise's long-held affection for Colin Bridgerton will come to anything...

"We’ve definitely got this situation where things are ramping up between them," said Luke Newton, who plays Colin, when we spoke to him recently. "It’s been really fun to film those kinds of scenes where there are little teasers from moments in the book and little moments that fans are going to love. We’ll have to see."

Eloise Bridgerton discovered a jaw-dropping secret in season 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton season 3 cast

Jean Rege-Page was the star of the first season, yet didn't appear in the second so Bridgerton fans are terrified Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, who played Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, could suffer the same fate!

Memories of their Pall Mall match will stay with us for a long time, yet with season three still at the writing stage, the two leads from this year's installment said they had no idea if they'd be returning. Bailey even joked about how they'll "have to wait and see if we're invited," at a recent press event.

However, it has since been confirmed by Simone that the pair would in fact be back for the next season. She shared the news exclusively with Deadline, stating: "We're going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started. We have the amazing Jess Brownell who is taking the lead as showrunner in season 3. In season 2, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end.

"I'd like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it," she added

Charithra Chandran has hinted she won't be back as Edwina for season 3. (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

However, it looks like we've seen the last of Kate's sister Edwina, according to Charithra Chandran, who played her in season 2.

Charithra told us: "For Edwina, I'd say she's not a Bridgerton. And at the end of the day, the show is about the Bridgerton family. Edwina exists in the Bridger-verse, as we like to say, but I've been so happy to be, to have such a great part this season. And I'm just grateful for that."

Luckily all our other favorites look set to return and we'll be sure to keep you updated with news when more announcements for season three's new cast members are confirmed.

Will Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton be back for season three? (Image credit: Netflix)

Will there be a Bridgerton season 4?

Yes! Netflix commissioned season 3 and 4 in April 2021, so we can expect plenty more bodice-ripping drama in the years to come!

Bridgerton season 3 trailer

With filming not yet underway, there's no trailer yet. But we'll be sure to post it here as soon as one lands!