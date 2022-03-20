Bridgerton season 2 — 22 things you never knew about Netflix's hit period drama

We can't wait for Bridgerton season 2 and a return to the sweeping ballgowns and scurrilous court gossip of Regency London!

Based on the second of Julia Quinn’s bestselling series of novels, "The Viscount Who Loved Me", this year’s eight-part second series focuses on the eldest of the Bridgerton siblings, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

Yet his search for a wife soon sees him caught up in a love triangle between Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) who’ve just arrived on the ton with their mother, Lady Mary Sharma (Shelley Conn).

Meanwhile, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) makes her debut on the ton and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) desperately tries to keep her secret identity, scandal sheet author Lady Whistledown, under wraps.

Here are some things about the making of the second series you might not know...

1. Anthony Bridgerton’s costuming colour palette in Bridgerton season 2 is darker this season to reflect how seriously he’s taking his search for a partner

But over the course of the season, as he begins to loosen up a bit, his wardrobe becomes looser and lighter and he begins to dress more and more like his father Edmund.

2. Similarly, Kate Sharma’s costuming is heavier, very neat, and tight at the beginning of the season

But as she lets her arc down, her costuming and hair become freer and looser.

3. Showrunner Chris Van Dusen voted to ditch Anthony’s season one sideburns to show that he’s no longer the 'rakish party boy'

He’s trying to put his best foot forward this season, and to find a partner.

4. Dialect coach Jane Karen listens to all the actors during scenes to make sure everyone’s accents are accurate and sound like they’re coming from the same world

She describes the signature Bridgerton accent as 'posh and naturalistic'.

5. Penelope Featherington’s dress for the Diamond Ball was inspired by a famous dress that Kylie Minogue wore on tour

Minogue’s dress, blue and featuring many sparkling silver stars, was designed by John Galliano.

6. To make Philippa Featherington’s dress for the Diamond Ball, the costuming team used over 14,000 crystals in four shades of gold

That's a lot of crystals!

7. Each episode of Bridgerton averages about ninety costumes, and sometimes more

Episode One of this season alone features 146 costumes.

8. The production design team referenced the 1965 film My Fair Lady when designing the Royal Races this season

Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie play Penelope Featherington and Eloise Bridgerton (Image credit: Netflix)

9. The famous Pall Mall scene in the book The Viscount Who Loved Me, was based on the author's childhood

When author Julia Quinn wrote the famous Pall Mall scene in the book The Viscount Who Loved Me, it was based on her own experience playing croquet as a child at her grandparents’ house with her sister.

10. The show has a sustainability coordinator, Georgina Musgrove

Georgina oversees and advises how best to minimise the production’s carbon footprint — from recycling and waste management, to leftover food usage.

11. Kate Sharma’s bedroom at Lady Danbury’s house features art on the walls, including images of horses and lions stalking each other

Set decorator Gina Cromwell added the pieces as a nod to Kate and Anthony’s dynamic.

12. Choreographer Sean 'Jack' Murphy uses a mix of modern and historically authentic choreography for the ball scenes

He usually only gets about three hours with the lead actors to choreograph their ball scenes. During season one, Phoebe Dynevor learned four dances in one day.

Golda Rosheuval plays Queen Charlotte. (Image credit: Netflix)

13. Kate and Anthony’s steamy dance at the Hearts and Flowers Ball was based on an 18th-century dance called an allemande

The dance incorporates a lot of arm movement that Murphy felt gave the dance a heightened sense of sensuality.

14. Director of photography Jeffrey Jur’s work on this season was inspired by other period films

Atonement, Pride and Prejudice and Barry Lyndon were some of the films he used ideas from.

15. The show utilised many gorgeous locations this season

Scenes at Aubrey Hall were primarily shot on location at Wrotham Park in Potters Bar. The Royal Races were filmed at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club. The only ball shot on location this season was Lady Danbury’s ball in Episode One, which was filmed at Syon Park Conservatory.

The exteriors of Lady Danbury’s house were shot at the Holburne Museum in Bath. This season also features the gorgeous settings of Hampton Court Palace, Wilton House, Old Royal Naval College, Ranger’s House, Windsor Great Park, West Wycombe, Wrest Park, Ivinghoe Beacon, Wilton’s Music Hall, Goldsmiths Hall, Lancaster House, RAF Halton, Basildon Park, The Royal Artillery Barracks, Petworth House, and St James's Church, Piccadilly.

16. Each actor has their own horse on set

Horse master Steve Dent has tried to give returning actors the same horse they had last season because they grow so attached to them.

There are seven siblings in the Bridgerton family. (Image credit: Netflix)

17. Jonathan Bailey rides a black Spanish Friesian horse named Jack

Simone Ashley’s is a Spanish bay horse named Nirvana.

18. All of the carriage horses from season one have returned for season two

This season features over 250 carriages.

19. However real they look, most of the flowers throughout the show are fake

This keeps their appearance from looking droopy or wilted during long shooting hours.

20. The food on the show is a mixture of real and fake food

For the balls, head food economist Lisa Heathcote had to make food that was both period authentic and could sit for long periods of time without spoiling, so much of the food you see is inedible. Heathcote added some fun, more modern touches for pops of colour, like yellow dragon fruit and rambutans.

21. During meal scenes, the food on the characters’ plates are usually fully edible and full of lighter fare

This is so actors can munch on things like raw veggies, during multiple takes.

22. Heathcote makes the scones on the show to ensure they’re the more historically authentic, smaller size for the era — and she makes a gluten-free option, too

You’ll also see characters munching on lavender shortbread and chickpea biscuits. The tea in the show is proper tea, usually PG Tips or Twinings.

Bridgerton season 2 arrives on Netflix on Friday, March 25.