Best Bridgerton zingers ranked: the wittiest quotes from the series

Amongst the extravagant dress, opulent balls, and decadent abodes of Bridgerton, it is the wit of the ton’s residents that many enjoy, perpetuated by Lady Whistledown and her gossip pages. She’s most certainly not the only one with a sharp tongue though.

Across three seasons, viewers have rejoiced in the quips and remarks shared between various members of society, the love matches, and the families (especially the Bridgertons themselves). There’s an abundance of quotes to choose from when it comes to the best zingers in Bridgerton, but there's a few that stand out and mark poignant moments in the show’s storylines. Here’s the top 20, ranked as we await Bridgerton season 4...

20. 'Why settle for a Duke when one can have a Prince?' — Lady Whistledown

(Image credit: Netflix)

In season 1, we’re introduced to Lady Whistledown and her expressive words that viewers have come to know and love. It’s her opinion on who Daphne should match with though that brings this quote. Between Prince Friedrich (above) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, Whistledown picks the Prince. It certainly didn’t turn out to be a “settle” for Daphne, but Whistledown’s observations of society are always great to watch unfold.

19. 'Whistledown is a woman, therefore she has nothing, and still she writes. You're a man, therefore you have everything. You are able to do whatever you want. So do it. Be bold.' — Eloise Bridgerton

Before Eloise found out Whistledown’s true identity, she was her number one defender. In this witty quote, Eloise tells her brother Benedict that, by being a man, he has much more opportunity to pursue what he really wants. While Whistledown, who is a woman, actually pursues what she wants in her writing, despite people of the ton not taking women as seriously.

18. 'You’d actually have to be interesting for me to bother spying on you.' — Eloise Bridgerton

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

In the same scene in season 1 that viewers return to in Bridgerton season 3 when Eloise and Benedict find themselves on the swings at the Bridgerton home, Eloise quips at Benedict when he accuses her of sneaking around watching him. It's the banter and jibes between the Bridgerton family that are some of the best and wittiest moments of the show.

17. 'Have you found a wife yet? Or are you planning on offending every young girl until there are none left?' — Benedict Bridgerton

Benedict can give out the banter as well as he can take it though. One such example is in season 2. When Anthony Bridgerton is looking for a suitor, Benedict jokes that the way he’s acting will scare every possible woman away. In turn, Anthony’s reaction is suitably funny. It's ironic really given that Benedict himself, as late as season 3, strives purely for his own freedom.

16. 'You are the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires.' — Lord Anthony Bridgerton

(Image credit: Netflix/Liam Daniel)

And this leads us nicely into the wit shared between Anthony Bridgerton and his eventual match, Kate Sharma, as they argue between themselves to hide their true feelings. Anthony calls Kate in season 2 the bane of his existence, yet everything he wants and it’s those words that lead to a very steamy scene in the private sitting room of episode four.

It is in fact Kate's wit that wins over the heart of Anthony Bridgerton. In season 2, she freely mocks him during a game of pall mall and it's clearly not something he's used to. Considering she, at first, has no interest in pursuing anyone as it's her sister, Edwina, that is meant to be the match for Anthony, she's confident in belittling him. But, we know how that turns out.

14. 'I happen to believe a lady's business is her own.' — Madame Delacroix

After finding out Lady Whistledown’s identity in season 2, it is Madame Delacroix who promises to keep her secret and stands up not only for Whistledown but all the women of the ton with this quote. It’s a really strong moment for Madame Delacroix, considering she spends her days styling the debutantes to find their suitors.

13. 'We shall do what women do. We shall talk.' — Violet Bridgerton

(Image credit: Netflix)

In a ranking dominated by women, another lady that needs mentioning for defending women’s rights throughout all three seasons is Violet Bridgerton. To save her daughter Daphne from marrying Nigel Berbrooke she plots to spread gossip through the women of the ton to reveal a scandal that will put an end to it. And, she's successful.

12. 'Having a nice face and pleasant hair is not an accomplishment.' — Eloise Bridgerton

We return again to Eloise Bridgerton, who is continuously interested in learning, writing, and making witty remarks about finding a suitor rather than actually searching for one herself. It's her smart words in the second episode of the whole show that sets the tone of Eloise's character from the get-go.

11. 'Pride, Your Grace, it will cost you everything and leave you with nothing.' — Lady Danbury

(Image credit: Netflix)

Another intellectual woman of Bridgerton is Lady Danbury who excels at saying the right things at the right moments. None more so than here when she speaks to Simon at a ball in season one when he’s planning on leaving Daphne to keep his promise to his late father. He ultimately doesn’t and who knows how much Lady Danbury’s words played a part in that.

10. 'She is pompous and arrogant and quite sure she knows best in every situation.' — Anthony Bridgerton

(Image credit: Netflix/Nick Briggs)

During a conversation with his brothers in season 2, Anthony continues to try and cover up his true feelings for Kate by insulting her to his brothers. To which they reply that it must be a nuisance since "you are the one who knows best in every situation". Proving that Anthony and Kate, once again, are more similar than they wanted to admit.

9. 'I do not much care for idle gossip.' — Penelope Bridgerton

When trying to impress Lord Remington in season 3, Penelope makes the funny remark that she doesn’t care for idle gossip. Fans of the show will know that's extremely contrary to her actual opinion and we're left wondering if she says it to try and impress Lord Remington or to have her own fun.

8. 'I believe you stopped me.' — Lord Kilmartin

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024)

A rather unassuming character introduced in season 3 is Lord Kilmartin/John Sterling. In courting Francesca Bridgerton, it's his quiet composure that catches her attention, but when he comes out with this zinger during an exchange on the street, he shows a little bit of attitude that surprises viewers. Francesca says that Lord Kilmartin only stopped to speak to them to be polite, by which he replies with this excellent witty quote.

7. 'Child, you are not me and if you continue down this road, you most certainly never will be' — Lord Danbury

In another shining example of Lady Danbury putting in her two cents to the right person at the right time, she says to Kate after she compares herself to her as a woman who will be content being alone. Lady Danbury puts her in her place by saying that she is a widow, so being on her own is not by choice and that she has in fact earned the right to do what she chooses. Kate hasn’t.

6. 'Is this tent a balloon? You all are certainly filling it with air.' — Lady Tilley Arnold

(Image credit: Netflix)

In season 3 episode 3, we’re introduced to Lady Tilley Arnold during the hot air balloon event held by Lord Hawkins. Immediately, we are given an insight into the type of bold, independent woman she is when she addresses the entire tent during a talk in this way. And very much catching the attention of Benedict Bridgerton.

5. 'Living for the estimation of others is a trap.' — Colin Bridgerton

Without knowing what Penelope's actually going through, Colin somehow sees her shyness for what it really is and tries to give her the confidence to break free from it. By telling her cuttingly that it’s not a good idea to care what people think spurs her on for the rest of the season and, ultimately, leads to her finding her own voice.

4. 'I cannot expect you to understand. Not everyone can be a pretty Bridgerton.' — Penelope Featherington

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Since the beginning of Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington has always struggled with self-confidence and one of the earliest instances is this zinger she deals to Eloise Bridgerton when discussing their hopes for finding a match in the future. It’s almost a double insult saying she’s both prettier and comes from a better family name. Knowing what we know from season 3, it seems Penelope had nothing to worry about.

3. 'Perhaps a casket. The lack of interest here today shall usher me to an early grave at any moment.' — Queen Charlotte

(Image credit: Netflix)

Queen Charlotte is one of the most opinionated and cutting characters in Bridgerton (seen much more during her spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story). At the beginning of season 3, a new round of debutantes attends her court to try and impress her to become this season’s "diamond". Unfortunately, she was left unamused by everyone in attendance.

2. 'You are something, Penelope. An insipid wallflower, indeed.' — Eloise Bridgerton

The top two quotes from Bridgerton in our rankings has to be the conversation during the season 2 finale between arguably the two most well-spoken characters in the show; Eloise and Penelope. Upon finding out that Penelope is Lady Whistledown, she tells her she’s too afraid to stand up for herself in reality so just hides away writing her "secret little scandal sheet".

1. 'You have all these great ambitions, these great plans, but I am the one who did something great, and you cannot stand it, can you?!' — Penelope Featherington

(Image credit: Netflix)

And it’s Penelope’s retort that stands out as one of the biggest zingers in Bridgerton given the friendship between Eloise and Penelope coming to a head. In response to being called an insipid wallflower, Penelope says that Eloise is just jealous that she’s actually done something while Eloise doesn’t do anything at all. A real nail in the coffin for the best friends and a theme that seeps through every episode of season 3.