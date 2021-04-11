Who narrates 'Bridgerton'? Everything you need to know about the voice behind Lady Whistledown

** Bridgerton spoilers for all episodes of Season 1 ahead **

Bridgerton has become so hugely popular since it launched on Christmas Day 2020 that the period drama has become the biggest show ever seen on Netflix. More than 63 million households streamed the show in the first month of release, making it the most talked about show of 2021 so far.

But while everyone has been glued to the romance drama going on between Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings, there is one other character that we just can't get enough of. While we now know the mysterious writer is behind those scandalous society sheets is Penelope Featherington, the actual voice for Lady Whistledown is someone entirely different...

Who narrates 'Bridgerton'?

Bridgerton is narrated by showbiz legend Julie Andrews. Despite the fact we never see the film icon on the screen, Julie Andrews has cemented her place in Bridgerton history with her voice adding suspense and scandal to each episode as the mysterious Lady Whistledown publishes another high society gossip paper in Regency-era London.

Iconic actress and singer Julie Andrews narrates Bridgerton as Lady Whistledown. (Image credit: Getty )

Who was Lady Whistledown in 'Bridgerton'?

Right at the very end of Season 1 we discover that the mysterious Lady Whistledown, who we have been trying to guess the identity of right from the word go, is actually Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan. Penelope is the youngest of the Featherington sisters and best friends with Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) who spends the majority of Season 1 trying to uncover the identity of Lady Whistledown, despite the fact she was actually right there under her nose.

Will Lady Whistledown's identity be exposed in 'Bridgerton' Season 2?

At the moment it is only the viewers who have any idea who is behind the scandalous Lady Whistledown. But whether that continues to be the case in Bridgerton Season 2 remains to be see. How long will Penelope manage to keep her identity a secret? And who will crack the case? Will Eloise be the one to work out what her best friend has been up to? Or will someone else entirely realise who is behind the conniving writer?

Penelope Featherington (right) was revealed to be behind the scandalous Lady Whistledown at the end of Season 1. (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

What else has Julie Andrews been in before 'Bridgerton'?

Following a hugely successful, life-long career on stage and screen, it is probably easier to name the productions Dame Julie Andrews hasn't been in. She's appeared in classics like Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music and Thoroughly Modern Millie, as well as more recently starring in The Princess Diaries and lending her voice to films like Shrek and Despicable Me to name but a few. Julie Andrews has also had a hugely successful career on stage and TV.