'Absolutely ghastly!' Joanna Lumley on bringing wickedly witchy flair as Morticia's formidable, fashionista mother in Wednesday season 2

Wednesday season 2 is almost here, and among its altogether kooky new additions is British star Joanna Lumley.

The 79-year-old star brings wickedly witchy flair as Morticia’s formidable, fashionista mother and the owner of a lucrative mortuary empire, Grandmama Hester Frump.

Wednesday: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Hester is anarchic, rich and powerful, and her trade is graveyards and burial chambers," shares Joanna, recently seen in the hit comedy Amandaland.

"She had huge abilities, but says she’s retired them — although she can occasionally fish them out of the deep and use her second-sight abilities. She's the ideal person to direct Wednesday to contact people who’ve died and knows where they’re buried."

"Wednesday likes Hester’s sparkiness and cruel, disgusting behaviour. But Hester’s relationship with her own daughter, Morticia, is absolutely ghastly! It’s quite lovely playing her mother, though. She’s got a stillness and a great melancholy about her, but Hester thinks she’s a bit of a drip!

Wednesday season 2 cast (Image credit: Netflix)

"There’s always something thrilling about working for Tim Burton. The very first job I did with him was a voice in 2005 stop-motion animation Corpse Bride [in which she played noblewoman Lady Maudeline Everglot]. It had a lot of the same qualities – this gothic, spooky, sometimes quite bone-chilling aesthetic, but it’s never really horrible.

"The world they’ve created for Wednesday, Nevermore and the family is just intoxicating. Plus, I got to wear many, many huge wigs, one on top of the other, and lots of quite constraining clothes. I’ve loved it!"

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Teasing the new series, Netflix says: "Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await.

"This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery."

Wednesday season 2 will be released in two parts. The first part releases on Wednesday, August 6, and the second part releases on September 3. See our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.