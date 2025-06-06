Exclusive: Wendi McLendon-Covey on St. Denis Medical coming to the UK and what's on the cards for season 2

Laughter is the best medicine in Wendi McLendon-Covey’s new sitcom St. Denis Medical. And when What To Watch joins the comedy actor for an exclusive video interview from California, she’s bubbling with excitement that the programme is poised to make its British debut on BBC1.

“I’m thrilled you guys are getting the show, I get messages all the time asking me when it’s coming to the UK,” smiles the acclaimed star, whose CV includes 2011 film Bridesmaids and hit series The Goldbergs and Reno 911.

Playing aspirational oncologist turned executive director Joyce Henderson in the 18-part mockumentary, Wendi describes her character as someone who: “Got into administration to fix the system from the inside, but has ended up banging her head against a wall and is about to explode.”

While Joyce entertains delusions of transforming her underfunded workplace into an international medical destination, St Denis’s overworked staff deal with a revolving door of colourful patients, internal squabbles - and their boss!

Here, Wendi, 55, tells us more…

What appealed to you about this project, Wendi? “Going to hospital is so many people’s worst day, yet for the staff who work there, it’s their everyday. Yes, they’re providing care but they also have to eat lunch, and these opposites make it compelling. It’s a fine line, but comedy happens. And the mockumentary style works so well because you see the jokes that are between the words. I love when something bizarre happens in the background with a voiceover underneath.”

Is there a glaring discrepancy between how Joyce views herself and how she’s seen by her colleagues? “Yes! She would describe herself as a super-efficient team leader with a set of skills nobody else has. Her goal to turn this hospital in Merrick, Oregon - which by the way isn’t a real place, and I didn’t know that for the longest time! - into a medical tourist destination with a koi pond and an Instagrammable campus is delusional. “She thinks she’s a visionary with a big picture. I think her employees would say she keeps the lights on, but spends money in ridiculous ways. They think she’s out of her freaking mind and her picture makes no sense to anyone but her.”

What can you tell us about Joyce’s coworkers? Joyce’s team consists of workaholic senior nurse Alex (Allison Tolman), grumpy emergency doctor Ron (David Alan Grier), egotistical trauma surgeon Bruce (Josh Lawson) and naive newcomer Matt (Mekki Leeper).

“Poor Alex is easily manipulated because she loves her patients and can’t say no to Joyce. She finds it easier just to agree so she can end the conversation and go on with her day. Allison is perfectly cast as a working mom trying to get home to her family but staying behind to make sure things are done well.

“Ron and Joyce have the longest history because they did their residencies together, so he’s seen her being annoying for decades and they have an almost needling brother and sister relationship at this point.

“Matt, you discover in later episodes, was raised in a doomsday cult on a homestead! Mekki was in a show called Jury Duty and if you’ve not seen it, you need to, because it is the greatest prank of all time and he’s really extraordinary in it.

“As for Josh, he’s so funny as Doctor Bruce. When we’re done filming he goes home [to Australia] and he has no idea of how beloved he is out here because it hasn’t debuted in Australia yet. He thinks he’s not close to his character, but he totally is!”

What other characters should we keep an eye out for? “Our other nurse Val, played by Kaliko Kauahi - she can level you with one line. I really love her, she’s deadpan and so funny. “Then there’s Serena, played by Kahyun Kim. She’s a former travelling nurse, who has found herself at St. Denis for way too long and has a crisis about it later in the season.”

Where did you film the series? "It’s a studio, but our pilot was filmed in an abandoned hospital and that was recreated on a sound stage. I’m proud of the pilot. A lot of times pilots are a slog, but ours gets off to a good start. [The set] looks and smells so real, I don’t want to touch anything, but then you see an actor walking by with a cast and you know it’s coming off at the end of the day, so it’s okay.”

Have you enjoyed the rotating guest cast element? "Yes, it keeps things fresh and it’s fun to go to work, because you don't know what's going to happen that day and we get to work with so many amazing actors. That’s my favourite thing, getting to play with all these fabulous people that are playing patients.”

It’s always lovely to see people getting their first credit, it must feel like such an important moment in an actor’s life… “I love it so much when a new actor comes in and you can tell that this is their everything. They’ve called their parents, their friends, everybody knows. I know, because I’ve been there too! The whole cast, we always try to make sure that whenever anybody comes in they feel like this is going to be a great day. None of us wants anyone to leave feeling anything other than amazing.”

Did you do anything special to prepare for the role, Wendi? “Well, because Joyce isn’t someone who's actually stitching people up, I didn't have to go through any training for that. But I listened to a lot of administrators on Tiktok complaining about their jobs and putting myself in their mindset. I also took marimba lessons for a scene in episode two, and can now play half of [Bill Withers' hit 1972 song] Lean on Me.”

There’s a lot of physical comedy throughout, especially from Joyce. What are your standout moments from filming? [Laughing] “Joyce is a kicker - so if she’s trying to jolly people up she’ll throw a fake Judo move. Right before a take on our first episode, one of our showrunners said to me: ‘Be like a cheerleader.’ Well, I was a cheerleader, so what that means to me is a cartwheel. I think I surprised them that I was willing to go that far. “Our Christmas episode is quite physical too. A Santa comes in with a risque malady, Joyce tears about making viral social media videos, and there’s a dance number. It turned out really great - I can't wait for you to watch it, because it was so joyous.”

That sounds right up our street! We can’t wait to see and learn more about the characters. Will there be glimpses behind the curtain at Joyce’s personal life? “You’re going to meet her useless boyfriend [Sanderson, played by Steve Little] and you see why they’re together, because he’s very malleable and she needs that. She needs someone to bring her food, rub her feet and just do what she says, and he'll do it. Joyce can't keep a plant alive or have a pet because she's never home. So, as you'll see going on through the season, her whole office is filled with fake plants, nothing is alive. There are cute things there, but nothing lives. She likes the idea of cuddly things, but she can't nurture. Her personal life is dead, no matter how much bone broth she's drinking!”

We can’t wait! Before we let you go, we wanted to say congratulations on securing a second series. You must be delighted? “Thank you! I love comfort shows that are pure fun and you can return to, like The Golden Girls, Cheers, The UK Office, Peep Show, Father Ted… That's the kind of stuff I want to put into the world, things that will never be off the air because they’re just so uplifting."

What would you like to see happen in future series of St. Denis? “I would love to see Joyce have some kind of win, like maybe she does get a rose bush put in front of the building or something. One of her dumb little ideas should come to fruition and then be a disaster. I would love her to do something that she's so proud of that she can't shut up about it and it drives everybody crazy. I would also like to see Joyce stop a crime! At a hospital there’s no end of material so I guess we can go on as long as the audience wants us, and I’ve got no problem with that. I'll play Joyce as long as people want to see her.”