How to watch St. Denis Medical: release date, air times and streaming for new workplace comedy

A new medical workplace comedy begins this week in the form of St. Denis Medical, which sees the channel that popularized the mockumentary take a peek into a hospital setting.

Debuting on Tuesday, November 12, St. Denis Medical is about the professionals at an underfunded and poorly-run Oregon hospital as they struggle to keep providing care for their patients.

The cast of St. Denis Medical includes Allison Tolman, David Alan Grier, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Josh Lawson, Kahyrun Kim, Kaliko Kauahi and Mekki Leeper, so there are alumni from other hit workplace comedies as well as new faces in the show.

If it sounds right up your street, here's how to watch St. Denis Medical when it comes out.



How to watch St. Denis Medical in the US

St. Denis Medical is an NBC show, and unlike some of the shows made by the network, it's not a streaming-only one. You'll be able to watch it on like TV and on streaming.

First, TV: episodes of the show will air on NBC at 8 pm ET/PT every Tuesday, beginning on Tuesday, November 12. There are 13 episodes of the show in total, with two showing on premiere day, and you can find a preliminary release schedule here (pending any postponements or changes).



NBC is a channel that's available in a multitude of different ways, like from your paid TV provider or through a TV antenna. If you're a cord-cutter, your options include Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you'd rather watch St. Denis Medical on demand, you'll have to sign up for NBC's streaming service, Peacock. There are two tiers for this.

The priciest is the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $11.99 per month, and using this you can stream episodes as soon as they're shown on NBC.

Your other option is Peacock Premium, which shows ads with videos and costs $7.99 per month. Using this, you can watch episodes the day after they show on NBC.

How to watch St. Denis Medical in the UK

We know that St. Denis Medical will stream in the UK, which is never a guarantee with shows created by US streamers, but we don't know when.

The BBC has confirmed that it acquired rights to show St. Denis Medical, so it'll definitely be streaming on iPlayer and it could be shown on the BBC's TV channels too. That means it'll be free to watch.

However we don't know when this will happen. We'll updates this article when that changes.

How to watch St. Denis Medical in Australia

At the time of writing, no information has been shared about whether St. Denis Medical will air in Australia.

We'll update that when news breaks about when and where you can stream the show.

For some context, many of NBC's other workplace comedies stream on Stan and Binge, with some on Prime Video too, so it's impossible to point to one platform as being the likely home of St. Denis Medical.

How to watch St. Denis Medical everywhere else

