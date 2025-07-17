The Bold and the Beautiful: the irony of Luna saving Liam's life

We love our soap opera twists, and The Bold and the Beautiful may have just delivered the twist of the year if Liam (Scott Clifton) has truly been cured of his previously inoperable brain tumor. And it’s all thanks to Luna (Lisa Yamada).

In the ultimate kicking-him-while-he’s-down moment, Liam was shot trying to protect Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) from Luna. "I’m a dead man anyway," he said in the July 8 episode . With Liam bleeding out, he was rushed into surgery, and it was Finn (Tanner Novlan) who repaired the damage.

Everyone has been talking about how being shot only added to the complications of Liam already dying from the brain tumor; however, being shot was probably the best thing that could have happened to him.

Grace (Cassandra Creech) had been trying to convince Liam to get treatment; at the time, the only viable option was to undergo a treatment that could prolong his life at the cost of being able to be functional. Liam didn’t want to sacrifice quality time with his daughters, so he dismissed the plan for treatment.

Liam also didn’t want to tell anyone he was sick. His thought process was understandable — he didn’t want people to spend time mourning him before he was even gone. However, while she was venting her anger at Bill (Don Diamont) for unleashing Luna back into the world, Hope (Annika Noelle) let it slip that Liam was dying, and suddenly the cat was out of the bag.

Once Bill learned about Liam’s condition , he started demanding answers as only the powerful media tycoon could. That led to Grace’s revelation that she’s been doing research, and there was a new doctor performing a surgery that could save Liam’s life.

Now, we’re still on the fence as to whether or not Grace’s miracle cure was real or if it was a scam . But if it turns out that it worked, then the only reason it was possible is because Grace had a chance to talk to Bill, who was willing to pay the million dollars to make it happen.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In that sense, Luna shooting Liam ended up saving his life. If not for her, Liam wouldn’t have had this option available to him, and he’d still be facing death. It’s a bold twist, if things continue along this path, and it’s a pleasantly satisfying way for Liam’s life to be saved.