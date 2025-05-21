The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam's treatment changes him?

It sounds like there could be a treatment for Liam’s condition on The Bold and the Beautiful, but the path to healing could be paved with some very difficult decisions and challenges.

In the preview for the week , Dr. Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech) reveals to Liam (Scott Clifton) that there could be hope for his condition, but it’s very possible that in treating his condition, his way of life could change.

We can imagine that a surgery for his brain tumor — particularly in the soap opera landscape — could lead to issues with movement or motor skills, or even memory loss. Imagine Liam, who is fighting to survive so he can be there for his kids, undergoing surgery and then not recognizing his kids afterwards.

There’s also a good chance that Liam’s surgery could lead to a coma, either unintentionally or intentionally, having been induced while he heals.

It’s also possible that Liam’s treatment is in Europe, and Steffy (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) goes with him to watch over him and be closer to her brother…which also gives MacInnes Wood time to leave the canvas for her maternity leave.

Since Liam first hit his head, everything has been pointing toward his demise and it’s been very hard to watch. He’s been saying goodbye to everyone because he truly believes that death is around the corner. Tragically, it’s possible that the cure could change him, altering his memory and his personality so that he wakes up a completely different person.

This would be a huge tragedy for Liam, given that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy have been singing his praises as a father and as the man they both love. Seeing him change into someone who looks the same but acts completely different would be heartbreaking for everyone.

In that sense, B&B writers could have been preparing us for this drastic change all along; we’re saying goodbye to Liam, as we currently know him, and soon we’ll see him on the other side of his treatment, only this time we won’t know who he is. And, sadly, neither will he.