The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: clues about Liam's tragic future?

I’ve been paying close attention to how The Bold and the Beautiful writers have been shaping Liam’s (Scott Clifton) story in recent weeks and it seems like his goodbye tour is for a good reason, whether he dies or not.

In the May 21 episode , Dr. Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech) reveals that there could be a treatment for Liam’s condition. While the brain mass is still inoperable and there’s no cure, there might be a way that they can extend how much time he has left. This, of course, is a classic soap opera move; while it looked for a while like Liam was a goner, this bait and switch “miracle” of a possible treatment gives hope that he won’t die after all.

However, as Finn (Tanner Novlan) points out, the treatment could lead to devastating effects on his health, beyond what he’s dealing with already. He could be fatigued, nauseous and bedridden, with no energy to enjoy his prolonged time. If the goal of staying alive is to spend time with family, particularly his daughters, then is it worth taking the risk that he wouldn’t be able to do those things?

The larger issue, and the one that I think is the most concerning, comes with the unspoken side effects of the treatment. With brain tumors, there’s always the possibility that an area of the brain can be altered or damaged, changing the way of life for the patient.

In Liam’s case, we’ve been seeing everyone from Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) to Finn, Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and now Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) praising the man Liam is and how wonderful a father he’s been to his daughters. Liam, in the meantime, has been trying to make things right in his life ahead of what he views as his ever-hastening departure from his ol’ mortal coil.

Steffy wants him to do the treatment, and there’s no doubt Hope will feel the same way. Liam is on the fence, knowing what treatments did to his mother.

With everyone praising him, and Liam himself on a mission to right the wrongs of the past — including a touching moment with his father, Bill (Don Diamont) — there’s good reason to believe that Liam will go forward with the treatment and come out a completely different person, perhaps one who isn’t so kind and wonderful.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, admittedly, it will be fun to see Scott Clifton flex his acting muscles, as he’s done a stellar job with his current arc so far and absolutely deserves an Emmy nod this year. I can only imagine what it will be like to see genial Liam replaced by another version, one who is perhaps heartless and cruel or cold and callous.

This, of course, will be devastating for Hope and Steffy, who will have to work together more than ever to protect their daughters. Not only that, but Liam’s decision not to tell people about his condition will definitely come back to haunt everyone if he comes out of the treatment a different person.

Whatever happens, I think we’re in for a treat to see how Liam’s future after this treatment sends shockwaves through the canvas in the future.