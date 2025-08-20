Rivals adds two huge stars to the cast for season 2 — and their characters are set to cause chaos!

It has been announced today that Hayley Atwell (Mission Impossible, Agent Carter) and Rupert Everett (Napoleon, My Policeman) have joined the stellar cast of Rivals season 2.

The much-anticipated second season of Rivals, which aired on Disney Plus in the UK and Hulu in the US last year, will see Hayley Atwell playing Helen Gordon, Rupert Campbell-Black’s ex-wife and mother of his two children, Marcus and Tabitha.

Meanwhile, Everett is set to take on the role of her husband, Malise Gordon, Campbell Black’s former show-jumping coach and mentor.

Hayley Atwell has joined the cast of Rivals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Set in the fictional British county of Rutshire, the racy series, which stars David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Alex Hassell, Katherine Parkinson and Danny Dyer, centers around a long-term rivalry between ex-Olympic rider turned politician Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and TV station controller Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant), who, along with their friends, family and neighbors, drip with ambition, lust and power.

In addition to Hayley and Rupert, further cast additions for Rivals season 2, which is based on Jilly Cooper's bestselling book of the same name, have also been announced, including: Maxim Ays (Boarders, Sanditon), Holly Cattle (Young Sherlock, Mr Loverman), Oliver Dench (Hotel Portofino, Domina), Amanda Lawrence (Malory Towers, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Bobby Lockwood (Wolfblood, Here We Go), Eliot Salt (Slow Horses, Normal People), and Jonny Weldon (One Day, Brassic).

Rupert Everett has joined the cast of Rivals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The official synopsis for the second series of Rivals reads: "The official synopsis reads: "As power struggles escalate and rivalries deepen, ambition drives every move, pushing loyalties to the edge.

"Careers, marriages, and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can’t stay hidden for long. Bold, emotionally charged, and filled with unforgettable moments, Rivals is a thrilling ride through a landscape of breathtaking beauty, fierce competition, and life-changing decisions, where the cost of success could be everything."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rivals will return to Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK and internationally, and in the meantime, all episodes of Rivals season 1 are available to stream now on Disney Plus.