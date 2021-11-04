Danny Dyer — things you didn't know about the 'EastEnders' star

Danny Dyer has become a firm favourite for EastEnders fans since he joined the soap back in 2013.

It's hard to imagine Walford without the Carters, especially since the family has been at the centre of some of the biggest storylines over recent years from Mick being wrongly thrown into jail after being framed for shooting Stuart Highway, to Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) battle with alcohol, and more recently her welcoming a new baby into the family after a fling with Max Branning.

But, what do we know about the actor behind family man Mick Carter? Some fans of the TV actor and presenter might already know...

1. Danny Dyer isn't his real name

Well, according to Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon it's not, anyway. The comedian has made a long-running joke out of the fact Danny's real name is Malcolm Smith, and now Danny has people calling him Malcolm in the streets.

The actor, who was actually born Daniel John Dyer, told ok.co.uk, "It's really stuck that has. It's random, isn't it? I'm forever getting my driver's licence out and showing people I'm not Malcolm. I swear - even my children don't believe me!"

2. Danny Dyer has got three children

While everyone knows Danny's eldest daughter Dani Dyer, after she won hugely popular ITV reality show Love Island, not everyone knows that the actor also has two other children.

The father-of-three has two younger children, a daughter called Sunnie, 14, and a son called Arty, 8, who was born prematurely and kept his parents on their toes with his dramatic arrival into the world.

3. Danny Dyer married his childhood sweetheart

Danny might have been with his long-term partner Joanne Mas since they met at school, but they waited until 2016 to get married, meaning all three of their children could be at their big day.

Before Danny made it as an actor, Joanne was the main breadwinner of the relationship, working as a financial advisor.

4. Mick Carter wasn't the first 'EastEnders' role he was offered

Danny has been playing Mick Carter since 2013. (Picture: BBC)

Before the Carters arrived in Walford, soap producers offered Danny the part of Carl White, the ex con who dated Ronnie Mitchell back in 2013.

But considering Carl only lasted 6 months in Albert Square before being killed off, it seems Danny did the right thing holding out for the role of Mick.

While he might have made his name playing diehard Chelsea United supporter Tommy Johnson in The Football Factory, in real life Danny is a life-long West Ham United fan - so much so that his EastEnders alter ego, Mick, is also a huge West Ham fan.

Danny also became the chairman at Greenwich Borough FC back in 2007.

6. He was good friends with Harold Pinter

Danny has always said he owes his career to British playwright Harold Pinter after he mentored him from an early age.

He once told The Guardian: "I miss him, he was good influence on me. Harold was the only person I feared but loved. He had faith in me, he was a tyrant, but he could get away with it because he was so enchanting."

7. He's related to royalty

Danny discovered recently that he's got royal blood... and explored his royal ancestors in 'Danny Dyer's Right Royal Family'. (Picture: BBC/Wall to Wall Media/Jack Coat)

Danny discovered while taking part in BBC family history series Who Do You Think You Are? that he was related to Henry VIII's chief advisor, Thomas Cromwell.

But that's not the only royal bloodline in Danny's family. Elizabeth Seymour, the sister of Henry VIII's third wife Jane Seymour, is also Danny's 14x great grandmother, and Edward III is Danny's 22x great grandfather!

Following this discovery, Danny starred in a TV show about his royal ancestors called Danny Dyer's Right Royal Family.

He's a very proud grandad

In January 2021 Danny and his wife Joanne became grandparents when their eldest daughter, Dani, welcomed a baby son, Santiago, into the world while in a relationship with Sammy Kimmence. At the time Danny shared his happiness on social media: "So my baby had a baby. Wow, we needed some joy this year! So proud of you @danidyer cannot wait to meet the little beaut."

Danny Dyer's Fact File

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the EastEnders actor....

How old is Danny Dyer? Danny Dyer's age is 44. His date of birth is 24 July 1977.

Is Danny Dyer married? Danny Dyer married his long-term partner, Joanne Mas, in 2016.

Does Danny Dyer have any children? Danny Dyer and wife Joanne have got three children together, Dani, Sunnie and Arty. The couple are also proud grandparents to Dani's baby son, Santiago, who she welcomed into the world in January 2021 while in a relationship with Sammy Kimmence.

Where was Danny Dyer born? Danny Dyer was born in Custom House, East London.

How tall is Danny Dyer? Danny Dyer's height is 6 foot.

Twitter: @MrDDyer

Instagram: @officialdannydyer

