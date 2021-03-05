Love Island 2021 — release date, location, contestants and everything you need to know as the ITV dating show returns

Love Island 2021 is officially happening, with ITV2 confirming the exciting news. The dating show was scrapped last year as a result of the ongoing pandemic, but it's making a triumphant return to our screens very soon.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment has confirmed it will be part of the spring lineup, so it's just around the corner!

ITV's official statement reads: "Love Island returns for its seventh sizzling series, as a host of new singletons seek to find their perfect match. Returning to ITV2, the Islanders must do their best to flirt, date, couple up and try and avoid being ‘dumped’. With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings.

"From romance and heart-to-hearts to betrayal and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in this ultimate search for love."

Here's what we know so far...

So far, we don't have an exact air date for Love Island 2021 but it is believed fans will only have to wait until June, or even earlier, to tune into its seventh season. This could be in line with the lifting of restrictions in the summer.

What should we expect from the new series?

Love Island 2021 is promising to come back bigger and better than ever, with ITV teasing there'll be: "More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut.

"And there’ll be lots of twists and turns along the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected splits and dramatic exits. As the pairs attempt to win the hearts of each other — and the nation — one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners 2021."

Love Island 2021 location

Ideally, Love Island bosses would like to film in the usual villa, but they're keeping their options open given the current climate. An insider told The Sun: "In a perfect world Love Island would be filmed at original villa they use in Mallorca.

"But the pandemic has meant contingency plans are more important than ever and other locations have been discussed for the show.

"The Greek island of Crete was one which became a favourite due to its accessibility and stunning locations. Nothing is off the cards for Love Island at the moment."

There might even be a UK location for the new series. Perhaps the castle used in I'm A Celebrity?!

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who will host Love Island 2021?

Laura Whitmore is expected to host the new series, following a successful run on the show's winter edition. She will join her boyfriend Iain Stirling, who provides the voiceover for the dating show.

Love Island 2021 contestants

Sadly, not known at this stage, we will update this article when they're announced!

Love Island new series trailer

Too early, sadly. We will update when ITV drops the first Love Island 2021 trailer!