Who is Lucinda Strafford on 'Love Island'? All you need to know

Lucinda Strafford is the latest bombshell lined up for Love Island 2021!

Alongside fellow new islander Millie Court, Lucinda arrives just after the cracks are starting to show in some of the couples! Will the two new girls turn any heads when they arrive?

Lucinda says she has signed up for Love Island because she's looking for love. She said: "I'm a relationship type of girl. The timing is right and I want to have some fun."

Here's everything you need to know about Lucinda Strafford, including her job, age, where she's from, and who she fancies going into the villa!

Lucinda Strafford is ready to meet the other islanders! (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment / ITV)

How old is Lucinda Strafford?

Lucinda is 21.

Where is she from?

She's from Brighton.

What does Lucinda do for a living?

Lucinda is currently an online fashion boutique owner. However, she also said she'll be used to getting on and living with the other islanders as she used to be cabin crew, and revealed that she's previously flown celebs including Dannii Minogue, Usain Bolt and Nick Grimshaw!

What did your family say when you said you were going on Love Island?

"Honestly, they were so happy for me. I live with my mum and one of my brothers – my brother is so funny, he’s so happy for me."

Who have you got your eye on in the villa?

"I really fancy Brad. And then possibly Liam. But obviously I’m open to getting to know any of the other boys. I feel like Brad probably doesn’t like people as much as he’s letting on."

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.