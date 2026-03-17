How to watch The Other Bennet Sister online: stream Jane Austen period drama from anywhere

This new period drama sees Jane Austen’s often overlooked heroine step out from the shadow of her four sisters. The Other Bennet Sister airs on BBC One in the UK with episodes available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer right now. It’s also streaming on Binge in Australia, and arrive on BritBox in North America in May. Don't worry if you’re away from home, because you can watch the The Other Bennet Sister from anywhere with a VPN .

Based on the novel of the same name by Janice Hadlow, The Other Bennet Sister follows Mary Bennet (Ella Bruccoleri), the seemingly unremarkable middle child of the Darcy-bothering family at the centre of Pride & Prejudice. Stepping out of the shadow of her siblings, Mary embarks on a journey that takes her from the peaks of the Lake District to the soirées of Regency London all while finding herself entangled in her own epic love story.

The show also features Ruth Jones and Richard E. Grant as Mary’s parents alongside Indira Varma, Richard Coyle, while Laurie Davidson and Dónal Finn appear as potential suitors for the wayward Bennet sister.

Arriving in 10, 30-minute episodes, The Other Bennet Sister is an easily bingeable watch for costume drama fans, offering a fresh take on a story that’s been adapted countless times.

Ready for this reimagining of Austen’s classic? Here's how to watch The Other Bennet Sister from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch The Other Bennet Sister online in the UK for free

The Other Bennet Sister airs on BBC One in double-bills at 8pm GMT every Sunday. The first five episodes are available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer right now, with the reaming five landing on Sunday, March 22. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch iPlayer from anywhere.

How to watch The Other Bennet Sister in the US

BritBox will be the North American home of The Other Bennet Sister with episodes streaming from Saturday, May 9.

BritBox costs $8.99 per month in the US with 12 months available for the price of 10 if you opt for an annual pass. New users can also make use of a 7-day free trial.

UK citizens abroad who want to access their usual free stream will need a VPN to watch The Other Bennet Sister. We've got all the details you need for that below.

How to watch The Other Bennet Sister in Australia

Aussies can stream The Other Bennet Sister on Binge. Episodes began streaming on March 16.

A subscription to Binge starts from AU$10 per month, with an annual price of AU$79.

UK viewers Down Under who want to watch via their usual free stream will need a VPN to watch The Other Bennet Sister. We've got all the details right here.

How to watch The Other Bennet Sister from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch The Other Bennet Sister on the BBC iPlayer streaming service by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the UK

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!