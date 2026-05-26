TV Spy — Will Trent, Cape Fear, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 30 May - 5 June

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

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Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

Will Trent season 4

(Image credit: Disney/Lynsey Weatherspoon)

Ramón Rodríguez reprises his role as Special Agent Will Trent in the fourth season of the hit police procedural series.

Based on Karin Slaughter's novels of the same name, Will Trent is a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) detective who was abandoned at birth and had a tumultuous youth growing up in Atlanta's foster care system. Now, he uses his unique point of view to ensure nobody is abandoned like he was and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

Will Trent season 4 will have its UK premiere on Disney+ on 3 June.

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Cape Fear

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Inspired by the 1991 Martin Scorsese remake, Apple TV's Cape Fear stars Patrick Wilson and Amy Adams as married attorneys Tom and Anna Bowden whose lives are upended when Max Cady (Javier Bardem), an evil killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is released from prison and is hellbent on revenge. Cape Fear kicks off all the action on 5 June.

Fire Country season 1

(Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Don't miss the blazing Fire Country season 1 finale on 2 June which sees a massive mudslide hit Edgewater, meanwhile Bode faces a high-stakes parole hearing that could change everything.

The CBS drama follows Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot), a young convict who joins a prison release firefighting program in Northern California to get a shortened prison sentence and redeem himself from his past mistakes. As Bode returns to his hometown, he hopes that he can earn forgiveness for his criminal reputation, all while battling huge wildfires.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Andor season 1 episode 11 airs on Sky One on Monday, 1 June

Cape Fear episodes 1 & 2 air on Apple TV on Friday, 5 June

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 17 episode 9 airs on 5USA on Wednesday, 3 June

Doc season 2 episode 18 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 3 June

Dutton Ranch episode 5 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 5 June

Euphoria season 3 episode 8 airs on Sky Atlantic and HBO Max on Monday, 1 June

FBI season 6 episode 13 airs on Sky Mix on Monday, 1 June

FBI season 8 episode 18 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, 4 June

Fire Country season 1 episode 22 airs on Sky Mix on Tuesday, 2 June

FROM season 4 episode 6 airs on Sky One on Thursday, 4 June

Law & Order season 24 episode 17 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, 2 June

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 27 episode 2 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, 1 June

Law & Order: SVU continues on Sky Witness. (Image credit: 2025 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)