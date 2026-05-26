TV Spy — Will Trent, Cape Fear, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 30 May - 5 June
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Our top picks across TV and streaming
Will Trent season 4
Ramón Rodríguez reprises his role as Special Agent Will Trent in the fourth season of the hit police procedural series.
Based on Karin Slaughter's novels of the same name, Will Trent is a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) detective who was abandoned at birth and had a tumultuous youth growing up in Atlanta's foster care system. Now, he uses his unique point of view to ensure nobody is abandoned like he was and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.
Will Trent season 4 will have its UK premiere on Disney+ on 3 June.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Cape Fear
Inspired by the 1991 Martin Scorsese remake, Apple TV's Cape Fear stars Patrick Wilson and Amy Adams as married attorneys Tom and Anna Bowden whose lives are upended when Max Cady (Javier Bardem), an evil killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is released from prison and is hellbent on revenge. Cape Fear kicks off all the action on 5 June.
Fire Country season 1
Don't miss the blazing Fire Country season 1 finale on 2 June which sees a massive mudslide hit Edgewater, meanwhile Bode faces a high-stakes parole hearing that could change everything.
The CBS drama follows Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot), a young convict who joins a prison release firefighting program in Northern California to get a shortened prison sentence and redeem himself from his past mistakes. As Bode returns to his hometown, he hopes that he can earn forgiveness for his criminal reputation, all while battling huge wildfires.
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- Andor season 1 episode 11 airs on Sky One on Monday, 1 June
- Cape Fear episodes 1 & 2 air on Apple TV on Friday, 5 June
- Criminal Minds: Evolution season 17 episode 9 airs on 5USA on Wednesday, 3 June
- Doc season 2 episode 18 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 3 June
- Dutton Ranch episode 5 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 5 June
- Euphoria season 3 episode 8 airs on Sky Atlantic and HBO Max on Monday, 1 June
- FBI season 6 episode 13 airs on Sky Mix on Monday, 1 June
- FBI season 8 episode 18 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, 4 June
- Fire Country season 1 episode 22 airs on Sky Mix on Tuesday, 2 June
- FROM season 4 episode 6 airs on Sky One on Thursday, 4 June
- Law & Order season 24 episode 17 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, 2 June
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 27 episode 2 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, 1 June
- Matlock season 2 episode 13 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 3 June
- Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed episode 4 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 3 June
- NCIS season 22 episode 20 airs on 5USA on Monday, 1 June
- PONIES episodes 3 & 4 air on Sky Atlantic on Friday, 5 June
- Star City episode 3 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 5 June
- The Miniature Wife episode 9 airs on Sky Atlantic on Thursday, 4 June
- The Pitt season 2 episode 11 airs on HBO Max on Friday, 5 June
- The Rookie season 8 episode 16 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, 2 June
- Tracker season 3 episode 16 airs on Disney+ on Tuesday, 2 June
- Watson season 2 episode 16 airs on Sky Witness on Sunday, 31 May
- Widow's Bay episode 8 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 3 June
- Will Trent season 4 episode 1 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, 3 June
- Your Friends & Neighbours season 2 episode 10 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 5 June
- Zatima season 4B episode 5 airs on Paramount+ on Tuesday, 2 June
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.