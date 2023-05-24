FBI season 6: everything we know about the crime drama

As one of the crime procedurals from TV legend Dick Wolf, FBI season 6 is gearing up to once again follow the brilliant members of the FBI’s New York field office as they pursue the suspects behind some of the most heinous crimes.

While the dynamic duo of Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) and Omar Adom "OA" Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) over the years has kept fans glued to their screens with their unique ability to solve cases, their success would be nearly impossible without the work of their other teammates.

So what do we know about the new episodes of FBI season 6? Keep reading to find out.

A premiere date for the new season has not yet been announced. However, CBS has stated that season 6 will retain its Tuesday night primetime slot at 8 pm ET/PT. In light of the current writers’ strike, it’s possible that the start of the season will be delayed. However, as more information becomes available, we’ll be sure to pass it along.

In the meantime, you can stream FBI seasons 1-5 on Paramount Plus in the US. In the UK, episodes of FBI become available to stream on Sky TV.

FBI season 6 plot

It’s a bit too early to know the specific storylines of season 6. With that said, the heart of the series is a crime procedural. The official synopsis of the series is as follows:

"From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the Law & Order brand, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.

"Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI. Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority.

"The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. The smart and outspoken Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, who spent six years with the NYPD, is partner to Special Agent Stuart Scola, an Ivy League-educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence."

Jeremy Sisto and Alana De La Garza, FBI (Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS )

FBI season 6 cast

Given no casting news about season 6 has been announced, we anticipate the cast remaining the same for the new episodes. That means Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki are set to reappear as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan respectively. Peregrym has previously appeared in Van Helsing and Rookie Blue, while Zaki was spotted in Valor and 24: Legacy.

Expected to round out the cast are the following:

Jeremy Sisto (Clueless) as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine

Alana De La Garza (Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille

John Boyd (Bones) as Special Agent Stuart Scola

Katherine Renee Turner (The RAs) as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace

FBI season 6 trailer

There’s no trailer yet for the new season. As one becomes available, we’ll place it right here.

How to watch FBI season 6

New episodes of FBI air live on CBS. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is available through a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

Additionally, in the US, you can watch episodes on-demand via Paramount Plus the day after they air on TV.