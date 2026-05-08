How to watch the Giro d'Italia 2026 for free (legally)

You can watch the leg-snapping 2026 Giro d'Italia – the first UCI Triple Crown event of 2026 – for free with our secret VPN trick, detailed below (honestly, it's pretty simple). This free Giro stream works in UK, US, Europe.

The full-fat monster race is 21 stages, roughly 3,460km (about 2,150 miles) and nearly 50,000 vertical metres of suffering, kicking off on the Black Sea in Bulgaria before finishing in Rome under the Colosseum.

Jonas Vingegaard rolled in wearing the “man to beat” sticker, hunting the Giro-Tour double with Visma’s mountain train locked and loaded.

Today’s opener at 11am BST is the flat-ish 147km blast from Nessebar to Burgas in Bulgaria — perfect terrain for pure chaos, nervous GC positioning, and a full-gas bunch sprint if crosswinds permit.

Ready for a feast of Italian cycling? Here's how to you can watch Giro d'Italia 2026 for free with a VPN.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2024 for FREE

Cycling fans in Australia — you can watch all the Giro d'Italia 2026 free on SBS on Demand streaming service.

SBS's Giro stream is geoblocked unless you're in Australia, so use this VPN trick to set you location and instantly access the Giro free stream.

In the Giro video below we show you how to watch cycling for free – including the Giro, Tour de France and more!

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2026 for FREE! - YouTube Watch On

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Sign up to NordVPN (try 30 days risk-free with our VPN deal)

Install Nord's app on your device – phone, laptop, TV, etc

Set location to Australia and watch the Giro free on SBS on Demand

Can I watch Giro d'Italia free in the US?

HBO's Max streaming platform has the rights to show live action from the 2026 Giro d'Italia. You'll need a Live Sports add-on to watch which takes the price up to around $20 per month.

If you are visiting the US and want to watch the Giro d'Italia for free, use our VPN trick above to access your usual streaming service from anywhere.

Can I watch Giro d'Italia 2026 for free in UK?

With Eurosport no more, viewers in the UK must watch the 2026 Giro d'Italia cycling race live on Discovery+ with TNT Sports.

Plans start at £30.99 per month but that does include cycling and other live sports.

Travelling away from the UK right now? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

Is SBS a good way to watch the Giro d'Italia?

Yes — SBS is actually one of the better ways to watch the Giro d’Italia, especially if you’re in Australia or can access SBS On Demand.

Five reasons cycling fans love it:

1. It’s free

2. They stream every stage live on SBS On Demand

3. Good English commentary and analysis

4. Replays and highlights are available

5. Coverage is generally reliable and cycling-focused



SBS has expanded its cycling coverage recently and now carries all the Grand Tours (Giro, Tour de France, Vuelta).

The main downside:

If you’re outside Australia, SBS is geo-blocked unless you use a good VPN (we always use NordVPN for unblocking it and it works perfectly).

If you mainly want full stages, decent commentary, free access, and reliable streams, then SBS is absolutely a good choice for this season's Giro d'Italia.